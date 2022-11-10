Do Sierra and Jake End Up Together at the End of Falling For Christmas?

‘Falling for Christmas’ is a holiday season rom-com movie from Netflix that revolves around two young star-crossed lovers. Sierra Belmont (Lindsay Lohan) is a spoiled child of a rich father who owns the Belmont Resort, and Jake Russell (Chord Overstreet) is the owner of a small lodge called the North Star. Immediately after getting engaged to a social media influencer, Tad, atop a snow-capped hill, Sierra meets with an accident. Jakes finds her and takes her to the hospital, where the doctor says the young woman has amnesia. Sierra’s rescuer suggests she spend some time at the North Star Lodge until somebody comes looking for her. Unable to remember anything, Sierra reluctantly agrees, which transforms her life.

Directed by Janeen Damian, the movie brings back the old-school holiday genre with romance, comedy, and a subtle touch of magic and miracle. Though Sierra and Jake have a good time at the lodge, the question the audience has is simple – What will happen when Sierra regains her memory? Will she marry her fiancé Tad, or will Jake and Sierra end up together? Well, allow us to appease your curiosity. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Do Sierra and Jake End Up Together?

Sierra and Jake end up together by the end of ‘Falling for Christmas.’ After regaining her memory and returning to Belmont Resort, the heiress thanks Jake and the North Star Lodge for taking good care of her. While Tad does announce the engagement, Sierra seems a bit unsettled. Later, she breaks off the engagement with him because she realizes she isn’t ready to be with Tad and loves Jake Russell. When Jake finds her at the resort, she confesses how she feels, and the two share a kiss, thus solidifying their relationship.

When Jake’s daughter, Avy, makes a wish near the Christmas tree, a man in a red coat and white beard is standing near it. We see how a simple gesture by the man creates a gust of wind, due to which Sierra meets with an accident. The man is likely Santa Claus, who decides to make Avy’s wish come true. Later, when Sierra stays at the North Star Lodge, she realizes she cannot do the regular chores. However, with time and Jake’s help, she learns her way around and even feels a sense of accomplishment. She admires how Jake runs his lodge, behaves with the guests, keeps his family together, and even attends charity events.

Sierra falls in love with Jake because of these qualities and the environment around him. The mysterious man is present at the charity event and has a sleigh full of gifts. Since Jake can’t afford the sleigh, the man offers a small snow globe reminiscent of the one Sierra’s mom gave her when she was a child. The two even come close to kissing, but Jake believes it might be wrong because Sierra might have a boyfriend, and he is unable to move on from the death of his wife, who passed two years ago.

Later on, when Jake’s mother-in-law tells him that he should move on, he decides to do so. But, by then, Sierra’s father and her fiancé come to the lodge in search of her, and the heiress has to return to her so-called kingdom. When all hope seems lost, Avy still has a little fight left in her. So she urges Jake to go to Belmont Resort and confess his feelings. Miraculously, a sleigh appears outside his lodge, and the two ride to the resort. When they reach there, the man in the red coat appears one last time and says that Sierra is inside the hotel. Jake and Sierra meet, and this time the two kiss. Thus, the star-crossed lovers finally end up together.

