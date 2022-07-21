Does Charmaine or Mel Lose Their Baby in Virgin River?

Netflix’s ‘Virgin River‘ revolves around the residents of the fictional titular town. It is based on a series of novels by American author Robyn Carr. After losing her husband Mark in a tragic car accident, nurse practitioner and midwife Melinda “Mel” Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) arrives in Virgin River seeking a new beginning. She finds friends, success, and even love. Charmaine Roberts (Lauren Hammersley) is a hairdresser and a longtime resident of Virgin River. When Mel comes to the town, Charmaine is involved in a casual fling with Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), former Marine and local bar owner. Jack ends it and begins dating Mel, infuriating Charmaine. She soon reveals that she is pregnant with twins and Jack is the father. Although Jack promises to be there for the children, he makes it clear that he doesn’t want to reconcile with Charmaine. Meanwhile, Mel becomes pregnant in season 3. If you are wondering whether either Charmaine or Mel lose her child in Virgin River, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Does Charmaine Lose Her Baby?

No, Charmaine doesn’t lose her baby, though she is afraid that she might in the fourth season finale. After finding out she is pregnant, Charmaine tries to use it to get back with Jack without success. For Jack, what he and Charmaine had was always casual. In contrast, he fully commits himself to his relationship with Mel. In season 3, Charmaine has a new boyfriend named Todd, who soon reveals himself to be controlling and narcissistic. He starts directing every aspect of Charmaine’s life, including where she will give birth, frustrating Jack. Moreover, he offers Jack to buy him out of the twins’ life, further angering the latter. Understandably, Jack refuses. In the season 3 finale, Charmaine tells Jack that she and Todd have gotten married.

In season 4, Jack once more becomes frustrated at Charmaine after she doesn’t immediately tell him that she is having twin boys. In the season 4 finale, Jack and Mel rush toward Charmaine’s home after she sends a message to them. When they get there, they find her on the floor. She reveals that Todd has left her and that she is having trouble breathing. A panicking Charmaine voices her fears that she will lose the babies. She claims that she is being punished, revealing that Jack is not the father of her unborn children.

Does Mel Lose Her Baby?

No, Mel doesn’t lose her baby. Before the series, she underwent a similarly harrowing experience with her late husband Mark after they discovered that their child was stillborn. Aware of her past, Jack tries to ensure that everything goes smoothly. However, as he deals with his own trauma from the past, he falls short at times. But Mel knows about his past as well, so she forgives him. Initially, Jack and Mel aren’t sure whether the child is Jack’s. When Mel discovered that she was pregnant, she and Jack were having issues. She visited her sister Joey to help the latter through her divorce and decided to use the eggs she and Mark froze. In the season finale, the night after their engagement, Jack and Mel learn that they are having a girl and Jack is the father.

