Does FBI Agent Maya Miller Die in Ozark Season 4?

‘Ozark’ season 4 introduces FBI agent Maya Miller, a dangerously smart forensic financial analyst tasked with investigating the Byrdes’ casino operations. For the first time, Marty meets his match in someone who understands the numbers as well as him, and the cartel’s money laundering is hindered down to a trickle.

Marty’s solution? To try and turn Agent Miller into working to his advantage. As outrageous as it sounds, the crafty Byrde succeeds in destabilizing Miller’s confidence just enough to make her go out on a limb for him. The agent puts herself in considerable danger by putting her faith in Marty, with her newborn baby-making things all the more complicated. Does agent Maya Miller survive, or does the cartel finally send her a fatal rebuttal? It all goes down in ‘Ozark’ season 4, so let’s take a closer look. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Does FBI Agent Maya Miller Die in Ozark?

Agent Maya Miller becomes a formidable adversary from the day she is assigned to oversee the Byrdes’ casinos and, much to Marty’s irritation makes his office her workspace as well. As we later find out, agent Miller has spent years behind a desk as a forensic financial analyst for the bureau, which explains her remarkable ability to block most of the Byrdes’ well-planned money laundering schemes. However, she is now well and truly in the dangerous field, a fact that agent Miller becomes starkly aware of when she finds herself seated across from the cartel boss Omar Navarro himself.

Partly due to pressure from her superiors and on Marty’s insistence, the agent agrees to meet with Navarro to discuss a potential immunity deal for the cartel boss. However, the true danger of what she is attempting to do makes the agent almost change her mind at the last moment.

The FBI agent is torn between her idealistic values and doing what’s best for her career. She hates taking Marty’s help unless he admits to working for the cartel but is forced by her superiors to continue accepting it. Marty does outplay her and, eventually, Maya Miller helps him arrange an immunity deal for Navarro. However, all the intricate agreements are brought crashing down just as the Byrdes breathe a sigh of relief.

Disgusted by the self-serving deal put in place by her superiors for Navarro, agent Miller proceeds to very publicly arrest the cartel boss on her own. This brings us to what is possibly the biggest threat to the FBI agent. Having survived a meeting with the cartel boss and the odd cartel delivery truck explosion, agent Maya Miller now has a target on her back for arresting the head of one of the most powerful drug cartels in the world.

In the end, the agent’s idealistic bent makes her arrest Navarro. She puts herself in considerable danger while also alienating her superiors, who are unable to stop the arrest due to the publicity it generates. Despite surviving until the end of season 4 part 1 (episodes 1 through 7), agent Maya Miller’s fate remains balanced on a knife’s edge. With Navarro’s impulsively violent nephew, Javi, leaving a trail of dead bodies (which include those of Sheriff Nix, Darlene, and Wyatt), the safety of the FBI agent is in more peril than ever. Considering season 4 of the darkly brooding series is rife with tragedy, agent Miller’s chances don’t look good at all.

Read More: Is Ozark Based on a True Story?