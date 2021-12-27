Does Jimmy Break Up With Emily in Yellowstone? Is He Returning to the Yellowstone Ranch?

‘Yellowstone‘ season 4 sees ranch hand and wannabe bronc rider Jimmy Hurdstrom forced to take a new path in life. After recovering from an injury caused by his attempt at the rodeo, John ships Jimmy off to the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas. Oblivious and unaware of what to expect from his new surroundings, Jimmy finds a companion in the form of his co-worker, Emily.

However, a major revelation awaits Jimmy in the penultimate episode of season 4 that could spell the end of his newfound relationship with Emily. Naturally, viewers must be curious to find out if Jimmy’s heart will lead to Emily or if it’s time for him to return home. Here’s everything you need to know about Jimmy and Emily’s status quo as a couple and Jimmy’s future! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Does Jimmy Break Up With Emily?

At the start of ‘Yellowstone’ season 4, Jimmy’s relationship with barrel racer Mia comes to an unexpected end after John decides to send Jimmy to Texas. Jimmy arrives at the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas and takes some time to settle in. Soon, he meets Emily, a beautiful and intelligent woman who works as a vet on the ranch. The two go out on a date and share mutual attraction towards each other. In time, their attraction turns into romance, and the two become a couple.

However, in the ninth episode, Jimmy learns from Travis that he is expected to return to Yellowstone Ranch as his contract at the Four Sixes Ranch is ending. It seems Jimmy has earned the right to return home with his hard work in Texas. Jimmy reveals the situation to Emily, and the couple decides it is best to forget about each other. Although they say a tearful goodbye, Jimmy asks Emily to wait for him, and she agrees. Therefore, fans should not lose hope of the two reuniting in the future. For now, their relationship seems to be on hold.

Is Jimmy Returning to the Yellowstone Ranch?

Initially, Jimmy is heartbroken to learn that he will be leaving his home for a new destination. However, Jimmy settles in Texas and begins a new life over time. Therefore, it is almost cruel that Jimmy is once again forced to uproot his life and return to the Yellowstone Ranch. The prospect of returning home should make him happy, but instead, he finds himself with a difficult choice to make. Jimmy chooses to keep his word to John and decides to return to the Yellowstone Ranch. It appears that the decision did not cost him his relationship with Emily either.

So Jimmy is all set to return to the Yellowstone Ranch. However, from his conversation with Emily, we know that he plans on returning to Texas. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how things span out for Jimmy. A spin-off series set at the Four Sixes Ranch is in development, and Jimmy and Emily’s future could be explored in that series beyond the fourth season of ‘Yellowstone.’ But as season 4 concludes, Jimmy will surely be stopping by the Yellowstone Ranch.

