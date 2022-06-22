Does Viktor Die in The Umbrella Academy?

The third season of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ delivers a bloodbath to the audience with a bunch of important characters facing death in every other episode. There are so many twists and turns in it, that we have to keep our fingers crossed for our favorite characters, hoping they make it out alive and come back in the fourth season. The show delivers some hard punches, especially when it looks like Klaus and Luther have met their end. Diego and Five also come close to death, with one losing two fingers and the other losing one of his arms.

With only Alison and Viktor remaining, we worry if something bad is going to happen to them too, especially with the animosity that develops between the characters. If you are wondering whether or not Viktor makes it to the end of the season alive, we have a concrete answer for you. SPOILERS AHEAD

Does Viktor Hargreeves Die?

No, Viktor does not die in the third season of ‘The Umbrella Academy’. If anything, Viktor goes through a significant arc that changes his character in a major way. Previously known as Vanya, Viktor comes out as a trans man in the second episode of this season. The entry into the new timeline and the grief of leaving Sissy and Harlan in the 60s leads Viktor to open up to a part of himself that he had been keeping inside a box all this time. He tells Alison that he didn’t want to live in that box anymore.

This change in Viktor is also marked by a surge of confidence in him. We see him taking charge, especially when he meets Marcus and practically threatens him into giving up Five’s briefcase which was left behind at the Academy. Viktor is more in control of his powers now as well as more assertive about his choices and decisions. When he discovers that Harlan was the one who unintentionally killed their mothers and led to the grandfather paradox for the Umbrella Academy, he tries to save him. He knows that his siblings will not show mercy on him. Even if they don’t kill him themselves, they will surely give him over to the Sparrows, who already want his head on a pike.

This decision leads to a huge rift between him and Alison, who kills Harlan so that the Umbrella and Sparrow Academy can join forces, save the world and possibly reset the timeline so that she can go back to her daughter and husband. But, even after all the arguments and disagreements, and betrayals, Viktor stands by his family when the time comes. He joins them on the quest to save the world when Luther is killed by Reginald Hargreeves. His powers really come in handy when it comes to defeating the samurais inside the copy of Hotel Obsidian.

Things become tricky for Viktor when Reginald uses him and six others to start the machine that resets the timeline. Alison kills the old man just in time to save all of her siblings from having their life force drained out of their bodies. But then, she also goes forward with resetting the timeline. In the final scene, Viktor walks out of the elevator of Hotel Obsidian into the new timeline, along with the rest of his siblings. He seems to have no powers in this world, but he is certainly alive and well.

