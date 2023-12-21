Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors Circle of Love: Filming Locations and Cast

NBC’s ‘Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love’ is a Stephen Herek directorial that revolves around the Lee Parton family as Dolly’s father and the children sacrifice their own Christmas presents so that he can afford to buy the wedding ring he could never afford to give his wife earlier. On the other hand, Dolly’s Uncle Bill recognizes her innate singing ability and encourages her to make the most of her voice and take her talents out of rural Tennessee.

With so much going on, the family’s Christmas goes through several crisis situations, making it a challenging holiday season for everyone involved. The holiday-based family drama unfolds in rural Tennessee as the streets portray the time of Christmas, making viewers question when and where the movie was filmed.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love Shooting Locations

‘Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love’ was filmed in Georgia and Tennessee, especially in Newton County, Conyers, and Sevier County. Principal photography for the movie musical reportedly took place in May 2016. Now, allow us to take you through all the places that served as production locations for the holiday-based film!

Newton County, Georgia

For the purpose of shooting, the production team of ‘Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love’ set up camp in Newton County, which is situated in the north-central portion of Georgia. In particular, the city of Covington served as one of the primary production locations. Besides the Dolly Parton film, its locales have been featured in numerous movies and TV shows, including ‘Past the Bleachers,’ ‘Almost Christmas,’ ‘The First Lady,’ and ‘Sweet Magnolias.’

Conyers, Georgia

Located in Georgia’s Rockdale County, Conyers hosted the production of the Christmas movie as the cast and crew made the most of various streets during the shooting schedule. The Yuletide season came early in Conyers as the filming unit decorated some parts of the area in Christmas adorations in order to get suitable backdrops for different scenes.

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

A portion of the filming of ‘Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love’ was carried out in the popular vacation destination of Pigeon Forge in Sevier County, nestled at the bottom edge of the Great Smoky Mountains in Eastern Tennessee. Taping of the drama film specifically took place at Dollywood, an award-winning theme park located at 2700 Dollywood Parks Boulevard in the mountain city.

Co-owned by the Grammy-winning country music sensation Dolly Parton, the Appalachian-themed park is spread across 160 acres and has a waterpark and museum adjacent to it. It is quite famous for its cultural, festive and other entertainment services as well as thrilling recreation activities. The aforementioned factors, along with its overall vibe, justify the production team’s decision to shoot the film at the park. Alongside the NBC production, movies like ‘Christmas At Dollywood’ and ‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ were also lensed at Dollywood.

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love Cast

The Stephen Herek directorial is a star-studded affair powered by brilliant performances. Alyvia Alyn Lind essays the lead role of the younger version of Dolly Parton. You may recognize the actress from her portrayal of Faith Newman in ‘The Young and the Restless’ and the quirky and sassy Angelica Green in ‘Daybreak.’ Other credits of Alyvia include ‘Blended,’ ‘Transparent,’ ‘Revenge,’ ‘Masters of Sex,’ and ‘Future Man.’ Portraying the character of Dolly’s mother Avie Lee Parton is Jennifer Nettles, who is best known for her work on ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ and ‘The Exorcist: Believer.’

Meanwhile, Ricky Schroder steps into the role of Robert Lee Parton, father of Dolly Parton. He has several shows and movies under his name, such as The Stranger Within,’ ‘The Champ,’ ‘Silver Spoons, ‘Too Young the Hero,’ and ‘NYPD Blue.’ As the title suggests, Dolly Parton also makes a brief appearance in the film as the Painted Lady. Taking into account her illustrious career, the iconic singer can also be seen in projects such as ‘9 to 5,’ ‘The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,’ ‘Steel Magnolias,’ ‘Grace and Frankie,’ and ‘Straight Talk.’

The film is further graced by the presence of Farrah Mackenzie as Stella Parton, Gerald McRaney as Reverand Jake Owens, Kelli Berglund as Willadeene Parton, Hannah Nordberg as Judy Ogle, Stella Parton as Corla Bass, Mary Lane Haskell as Miss Moody, Dylan Michael Rowen as Denver Parton, Blane Crockarell as Bobby Parton and Cameron Jones as Uncle Billy. Other members of the supporting cast are Alana Cavanaugh as Bessie Jean, Mitch Eakins as Floyd, Stephanie Astalos-Jones as Grandma Rena, Forrest Dea as Rudy Sanders, Parker Sack as David Parton, Hannah Goergen as Cassie Parton, as well as Carter and Colby Zier as Randy Parton.

