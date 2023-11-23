Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead Remake to be Filmed in Santa Clarita

The filming of the remake of the 1991 coming-of-age movie ‘Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead’ is set to begin in Santa Clarita, California, on an undisclosed date. Set in the present day, the “diverse” remake revolves around a Black family that deals with the death of their babysitter. Due to the unexpected demise, Tanya is forced to look after her siblings while dealing with her new high-profile job. She is supported by Rose, a fashion executive at General Apparel West, who takes a chance on Tanya by hiring her as an executive assistant.

Wade Allain-Marcus is at the helm of the film based on a screenplay by Chuck Hayward. Wade made his feature directorial debut with ‘French Dirty’ and went on to direct an episode each of Freeform’s sitcom ‘Grown-ish’ and comedy series ‘Everything’s Trash.’ As an actor, he is well-known for playing Derek DuBois in HBO’s ‘Insecure.’ Hayward, on the other hand, is a distinguished television writer whose credits include Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso,’ Netflix’s ‘Dear White People,’ Disney+’s ‘WandaVision,’ Showtime’s ‘Flatbush Misdemeanors,’ etc. The original film was directed by Stephen Herek, based on Neil Landau and Tara Ison’s screenplay.

‘America’s Next Top Model’ fame Tyra Banks is on board the movie to play Rose. In addition to presenting ABC’s dance competition series ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ Banks’ recent credits include ‘I Love That for You,’ ‘Insecure,’ ‘Black-ish,’ etc. The rest of the cast members are yet to be announced. The original film stars Christina Applegate as Sue Ellen “Swell” Crandell, the counterpart of Tanya.

The remake of the Warner Bros. Pictures film was developed at Treehouse Pictures, the production company behind Netflix’s ‘Set It Up’ and ‘That Awkward Moment,’ starring Zac Efron, Michael B. Jordan, and Miles Teller.

The original film was also mainly shot in Santa Clarita. The Crandell house in the film is located at Iron Canyon Road. The city hosted the filming of this year’s legendary blockbuster ‘Oppenheimer’ and Zack Synder’s upcoming science-fiction epic ‘Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire.’

