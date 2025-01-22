Dragons’ Den Renewed for Season 23 at BBC

Friends, Romans, entrepreneurs, lend us your ears! The Cinemaholic can reveal that BBC has renewed the reality series ‘Dragon’s Den’ for its twenty-third season. The upcoming installment will be filmed between April and June 2025. Casting is currently underway to find entrepreneurs and businessmen who are up for impressing the Dragons in season 23.

In the twenty-second season, which started airing earlier this month, fitness guru Joe Wicks and fashion and beauty moguls Emma Grede and Trinny Woodall joined as Guest Dragons, with Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, Sara Davies, Steven Bartlett, and Touker Suleyman returning from the previous seasons. They are joined by Evan Davis, who continues to present the series.

In the first episode of the installment, a fitness fanatic named Joseph Keegan showcased his passion for good health with his business BodyXCore, two Lancashire cousins pitched their dissolvable vitamins, a chicken-loving entrepreneur showed off her hotels for hens, and a mother-of-two presented the perfect solution to deal with children’s shoelaces. The second episode featured premium frozen pizzas by twin brothers, a dessert-inspired cocktail bar by a married couple, an AI video-editing software by two techies, and a monthly subscription business by a die-hard football fan.

When it comes to the Dragons, Deborah Meaden is a common name in the leisure and hospitality sector; Peter Jones is one of Britain’s best-known entrepreneurs with over 35 companies under his PJ Investment Group; Sara Davies is the founder and owner of the multi-million pound crafting retail business ‘Crafter’s Companion;’ Steven Bartlett is the youngest ever Dragon at just 28 years old and the host of the UK’s hit podcast ‘The Diary of a CEO;’ and Touker Suleyman is the owner of the British menswear brand ‘Hawes & Curtis’ and the womenswear label ‘Ghost.’

First launched in Japan as ‘The Tigers of Money,’ Dragons’ Den has many versions airing worldwide today. Similar to the United States’ ‘Shark Tank,’ the show features entrepreneurs from all walks of life who pitch their businesses for investments to well-established investors/business owners in return for equity.

