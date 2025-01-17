The Capture Renewed For Season 3 at Peacock and BBC

DCI Rachel Carey has a lot to expose and she will, very soon! The Cinemaholic can confirm that BBC has renewed the mystery thriller series ‘The Capture’ for its third season (6 episodes). Filming will begin in March in London. Ben Chanan, the creator of the show, will return as writer, with Anthony Philipson roped in to direct.

The Season 2 finale ended on a gripping note that resulted from a handful of tense situations and incidents, some twisted, some complicated, others shocking. After having teamed up with Newsnight journalist Khadija Khan and politician Isaac Turner to expose the real-time image manipulation method Correction, Rachel is interrogated by CIA Chief Frank Napier. It is soon revealed that Isaac shook hands with Truro Analytics, led by Gregory Knox, to secure his future as the PM with the CIA bent on using Truro’s behavior-predicting technology.

As the finale proceeds, we see Rachel being forced by Napier and DSU Gemma Garland to sign a statement blaming Russia for the hacks that had been carried out by Knox on both the BBC and the UK security services to put into effect Isaac’s PM plan. And Garland didn’t object as she wanted to use the plan to keep Correction a secret and strengthen UK security. The finale concludes with a fake (Correction-version) Isaac exposing Correction while speaking to Khadija during an interview. Moreover, a glitch reveals to the world that Correction is real, with Khadija declaring that the manipulative piece of tech has made its way into many UK intelligence agencies and British officials, all of whom will be brought to light.

Considering how Season 2 ended, Garland is on Rachel’s radar, and Napier will have to pay his dues for protecting Knox, who was responsible for the death of Rachel’s friend, DS Patrick Flynn. UK-US relations will get more traction now that Correction has been exposed. There is also the question of Rachel’s professional future, as she has put herself in jeopardy by potentially exposing Garland. All these angles will likely be explored in Season 3.

The cast members expected to return include Holliday Grainger as DCI Rachel Carey, Ron Perlman as CIA Chief Frank Napier, Lia Williams as DSU Gemma Garland, Nigel Lindsay as DSU Tom Kendricks, Ben Miles as Commander Danny Hart, Daisy Waterstone as Abigail, Rachel Carey’s half-sister, Tessa Wong as DC Chloe Tan, and Famke Janssen as CIA Executive Consultant Jessica Mallory.

Seasons 1 and 2 of ‘The Capture’ were filmed in London. Other recent high-profile shows shot in London include ‘The Gentlemen,’ ‘3 Body Problem,‘ and ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.’ The upcoming DC movie ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’ has also been shot in the region.

Read More: School Spirits Renewed For Season 3 at Paramount+