Neon Acquires Dylan Meyer’s ‘The Wrong Girls’; Plot and Filming Details, Revealed

Dylan Meyer’s feature directorial debut has found a home! The Cinemaholic can reveal that Neon has acquired the stoner movie ‘The Wrong Girls.’ Principal photography for the project will start in Los Angeles in February 2025. Meyer’s partner, Kristen Stewart, is expected to headline the buddy comedy film.

Written by Meyer, the feature follows two aimless young women, Molly and her stoner friend Frankie, who stumble upon a suitcase filled with vials of a mysterious experimental drug. When they try it, it grants them the incredible power of telepathy. However, their newfound abilities come at a cost—they find themselves pursued by dangerous Germans and a ruthless, shadowy figure determined to reclaim the valuable concoction. As the two women struggle to outwit their relentless pursuers, they must confront their own lack of direction and find strength in their unlikely bond.

Meyer’s sole directorial credit is the short film ‘Rock Bottom,’ which chronicles the cosmic/comic misadventures of a girl undergoing a life crisis. The same happens after she locks herself out of her apartment with no pants on and is thereby forced to confront her emotional, philosophical, and logistical problems. The short stars Caitlin Stasey and Jeff Torres.

As a writer, Meyer’s notable works include Amy Poehler’s coming-of-age movie ‘Moxie,’ which follows a shy high school girl named Vivian (Hadley Robinson), who starts publishing the titular zine, addressing sexism in her school after finding out about her mother’s rebellious past. She also co-wrote Christopher Louie’s ‘XOXO,’ a drama film that shows how the lives of strangers collide at a festival where a wannabe DJ gets the opportunity to perform. Meyer penned eight episodes of the sci-fi comedy series ‘Miss 2059,’ which centers on Victoria Young (Anna Akana), who is mistakenly sent to represent Earth in a deadly galactic tournament instead of her sister, a reputed fighter.

In a February 2024 interview, Stewart revealed that she wanted to star in the film if it was greenlit before ‘The Chronology of Water,’ her feature directorial debut. However, the latter entered the production first, which raises questions concerning the actress’ involvement in the movie. Stewart currently has two projects in the pipeline, ‘Flesh of the Gods’ with Oscar Isaac and ‘The Challenger,’ a biographical series developed at Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners. If these projects’ schedules do not affect the filming window of ‘The Wrong Girls,’ we may see her portray Frankie in the stoner comedy.

Some of the recent popular projects shot in Los Angeles include Netflix’s ‘Rebel Ridge,’ David Fincher’s ‘The Killer’ and Bill Burr’s comedy movie ‘Old Dads.’

Read More: Kiefer Sutherland and Jean Reno to Star in Babak Najafi’s ‘The Florist’