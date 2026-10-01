Who is the Father of Cal and Aron: Adam or Charles?

‘East of Eden’ is a story about a family in which two generations of men are doomed to repeat cycles of brotherly strife and slaughter. Adam, the older heir of Cyrus Trask, gets a taste of this rivalry with his own half-brother Charles, as the two remain divided by the competition instilled in them by their cruel father. However, it’s his sons, Caleb and Aaron, who bear the brunt of their family’s penchant for Cain and Abel-esque rivalries. The two boys bear an uncanny resemblance to the older generation of the Trask boys. This is true for their interpersonal dynamics as well as individual temperaments. Therefore, the fact that their mother, Cathy, slept with Charles shortly before consummating her marriage to Adam hangs over the twin brothers, creating an air of ambiguity around their paternity.

The Timeline of Cathy’s Relationships With the Trask Brothers Notably Overlaps

Cathy feels the earliest evidence of her pregnancy on the train ride from King City to California. As such, the conception of her babies likely occurred during her time at the Trask farm. This leaves only two possibilities for who could be the father of her unborn twins. At the farm, the expecting mother had sexual intercourse with both Adam and Charles. She took her brother-in-law to bed on the night of her wedding after drugging her husband to an undisturbed sleep. On the other hand, she also eventually consummated her marriage with Adam. It is likely that in this period of time, she continued to have an illicit affair with Charles while her husband remained oblivious to the infidelity unraveling under his own nose.

As such, given the intersection between Cathy sharing beds with both Adam and Charles, either is as likely to be the father of her children as the other. This sense of uncertainty around the paternity of Caleb and Aaron is intentional and serves the narrative in a number of ways. Firstly, it emphasizes Cathy’s wickedness by creating a permanent reminder of her unfaithfulness as a wife. Similarly, it also highlights Charles’ similar perversion, serving as proof of his own brotherly betrayal. On the other hand, it also creates a more definitive parallel between Cyrus’ sons and his grandsons. When Cal showcases his own capability for malice, he mirrors his mother, but also his uncle, furthering the shadow of doubt surrounding his paternal ancestry. Alternatively, Aron’s naivety and goodness align him with Adam.

Adam Raises Cal and Aron as His Own Sons

Caleb and Aaron’s birth is an unintentional development that enters the newlyweds’ lives as soon as they move to California to start their new lives together. The news isn’t received well by Cathy, and the mother even attempts to abort the pregnancy in its earliest stages using knitting needles. The attempt nearly kills her but fails to terminate the unwanted pregnancy. Thus, with her intentions discovered by the local doctor, the expecting mother is forced to carry the pregnancy to term and give birth to children she never wanted. Inversely, Adam, who remains oblivious to Cathy’s attempted abortion, is overjoyed by the news and looks forward to growing his family with his wife. Yet, fatherhood loses its appeal when Cathy abandons him and the boys weeks after their birth.

Initially, Adam enters a depressive state and passes off the responsibility of parenthood almost entirely to his hired servant, Lee, and his neighbors, the Hamiltons. In fact, it takes him almost a year to even name the two boys. This means that no one can be certain which one is the firstborn. Even though it takes years, Adam eventually steps into his role as a father. In this evolution, a visit to Cathy, who now goes by Kate Albey, Madam of a scandalous brothel, plays a vital role. The confrontation occurs when Adam has to be in Salinas Valley for Samuel Hamilton’s funeral. On this trip, he finally gathers the courage to see his wife, despite knowing that she has become someone who would be beyond recognition to him.

The conversation between the couple is naturally hostile and fueled by Adam’s disappointment and disdain over his wife. Thus, in an attempt to hurt him further, Cathy throws the heartbreaking reality of the kids’ unknowable paternity in his face. However, instead of turning away from his children, this information only makes Adam embrace them even more fiercely. The reason behind this could potentially be twofold. Once he witnesses Cathy’s unedited reality and realizes he had made up the idea of the perfect wife in his head, Cal and Aron become the last vestiges of family he can hold on to. On the other hand, the possibility of Charles being their father creates a sense of connection between his children and his brother, allowing him to keep the latter’s memory alive through the love he pours into Cal and Aron, whom he implicitly claims as his own blood.

Read More: East of Eden: How does Faye Die? Why does Cathy Kill Her?