15 Best Dad Movies and Shows on Amazon Prime (February 2025)

Father-child relationships in movies and TV shows have a unique way of resonating deeply with us, capturing the complexities, joys, and heartaches that come with them. Whether tender, strained, or bittersweet, these stories reflect experiences from all walks of life, reminding us of the power and depth of familial bonds. Cinema, with its ability to evoke raw emotion, serves as a compelling medium to explore these dynamics in ways that stay with us long after the credits roll. If you’re looking for stories that celebrate fatherhood in all its forms, Prime Video has an incredible collection of movies and shows that will tug at your heartstrings. From tearjerkers to heartfelt comedies, we’ve curated the best dad movies and shows on Prime Video that are perfect for your next watch.

15. Daddy Daughter Trip (2022)

Directed by Rob Schneider, ‘Daddy Daughter Trip’ is a heartfelt comedy that explores the lengths a father will go to fulfill his child’s dreams. Schneider stars as Larry Bublé, an inventive yet financially struggling father who promises his eight-year-old daughter, Meara (Miranda Scarlett Schneider, his real daughter), an unforgettable spring break. Despite their monetary constraints and his wife Megan’s (Jackie Sandler) reservations, Larry embarks on a road trip with Meara, leading to a series of misadventures that take a positive turn upon meeting renowned travel bloggers. Set against Arizona’s picturesque landscapes, ‘Daddy Daughter Trip’ showcases the genuine chemistry between Rob Schneider and his daughter, adding authenticity to their on-screen relationship. The narrative emphasizes the importance of love, resilience, and shared experiences, making it a delightful watch for those interested in stories celebrating the bond between fathers and daughters. You can watch it here.

14. The New Daughter (2009)

Luis Berdejo’s ‘The New Daughter’ is a suspenseful horror film based on John Connolly’s short story of the same name, featured in his collection Nocturnes. The narrative centers on recently divorced novelist John James (Kevin Costner), who relocates to rural South Carolina with his two children, Louisa James (Ivana Baquero) and Sam James (Gattlin Griffith). Their new home is adjacent to an ancient burial mound that inexplicably captivates Louisa. As she spends more time near the mound, her behavior becomes increasingly erratic and disturbing, leading John to uncover the property’s dark history and the malevolent forces influencing his daughter. This film delves into the profound challenges of single fatherhood, especially when confronting unforeseen and supernatural threats to one’s family. It can be streamed here.

13. A Father’s Nightmare (2018)

‘A Father’s Nightmare’ is a compelling psychological drama that delves into the vulnerabilities of a grieving family. Following the death of his wife, Matt (Joel Gretsch) sends his daughter, Lisa (Kaitlyn Bernard), off to college, hoping for a fresh start. There, Lisa befriends her older roommate, Vanessa (Jessica Lowndes), who initially appears supportive but gradually reveals manipulative tendencies. As Vanessa’s influence grows, Lisa’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic, straining her relationship with her father and leading her down a dangerous path. Matt, sensing something amiss, embarks on a desperate quest to uncover the truth before it’s too late. A sequel to ‘A Mother’s Nightmare,’ the film continues the profound exploration of familial bonds and psychological manipulation. You might watch it here.

12. Daddy’s Home (2015)

Helmed by Sean Anders, ‘Daddy’s Home’ is a hilarious family comedy that explores the rivalry between a mild-mannered stepfather and a free-spirited biological dad. Brad Whitaker (Will Ferrell) is a loving and responsible stepdad doing his best to win over his wife’s two children. Just when he starts to gain their affection, their cool and charismatic biological father, Dusty Mayron (Mark Wahlberg), re-enters the picture. What follows is an over-the-top battle of dad vs. stepdad, filled with outrageous antics, one-upmanship, and unexpected heartfelt moments as both men fight for the kids’ love and approval. This film is a perfect dad movie because it humorously showcases the complexities of modern fatherhood—whether biological or not—and the lengths men go to prove themselves as good parents. You can stream it here.

11. Clean Slate (2025)

‘Clean Slate’ stars George Wallace as Harry Slate, an old-school car wash owner in Alabama, whose world is turned upside down when his estranged child returns home after 23 years as a proud trans woman named Desiree (Laverne Cox). Facing generational and ideological differences, Harry and Desiree come to terms with their renewed relationship, confronting past misunderstandings and developing a path toward mutual acceptance. Co-created by Norman Lear and Laverne Coxcreation, the show explores the complexities of fatherhood, especially when traditional beliefs are challenged by evolving family dynamics. It offers a blend of humor and poignant moments, highlighting the transformative journey of a father striving to understand and embrace his child’s true identity. It’s a compelling watch for those interested in narratives that explore the depths of parental love, acceptance, and personal growth. You can watch it here.

10. Tender Bar (2021)

George Clooney’s ‘The Tender Bar’ is a poignant coming-of-age drama based on the memoir of the same name by J.R. Moehringer. The film follows young J.R. Maguire (Tye Sheridan) as he grows up in Long Island during the 1970s and 80s, searching for a father figure after being abandoned by his own. Raised by his resilient mother (Lily Rabe) and taken under the wing of his charismatic uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), who runs a local bar, J.R. learns life lessons through the colorful patrons of the bar. As he matures, he pursues his dream of becoming a writer while grappling with the lingering absence of his father. This film is a touching exploration of fatherhood beyond blood ties, showcasing the profound impact that mentors and surrogate fathers can have on a young man’s life. ‘The Tender Bar’ resonates as a heartfelt dad movie because it beautifully captures the struggles, aspirations, and relationships that shape a young man’s journey to adulthood. Watch it here.

9. Don’t Make Me Go (2022)

Directed by Hannah Marks, ‘Don’t Make Me Go’ is a heartfelt road trip drama that explores the deep yet complicated bond between a single father and his teenage daughter. The film follows Max Park (John Cho), a devoted but overprotective father who is diagnosed with a terminal illness. Determined to make the most of the time he has left, he embarks on a cross-country trip with his rebellious daughter, Wally (Mia Isaac), under the guise of attending her high school reunion. Along the way, Max hopes to teach Wally important life lessons and reconnect her with the mother who abandoned them. This film stands out as a moving and unconventional dad movie, capturing the sacrifices, fears, and love that define fatherhood. This endearing drama can be watched here.

8. Liar Liar (1997)

‘Liar Liar’ is a hilarious yet heartfelt exploration of fatherhood, honesty, and redemption. The film follows Fletcher Reede (Jim Carrey), a slick, fast-talking lawyer whose career thrives on bending the truth. However, his relentless focus on work has caused him to neglect his young son, Max (Justin Cooper). On his birthday, Max makes a simple but powerful wish—that his father cannot tell a lie for 24 hours. The wish miraculously comes true, throwing Fletcher’s life and career into chaos as he struggles to live in a world where he must be brutally honest at all times. The Tom Shadyac directorial resonates as a great dad movie because it emphasizes the importance of presence, honesty, and prioritizing family over personal ambition — all wrapped in Carrey’s signature comedic brilliance. Stream it here.

7. I Want to Talk (2024)

Shoojit Sircar’s ‘I Want to Talk’ is a poignant drama based on the true story of Arjun Sen, a cancer survivor confronting life-altering surgery while handling a complex relationship with his daughter. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan as Arjun Sen, with Ahilya Bamroo portraying his daughter, Reya. Set primarily in the USA, the narrative delves into Arjun’s battle with a terminal cancer diagnosis, his determination to defy medical odds, and his journey to mend the strained bond with his daughter. As Arjun undergoes numerous surgeries, he confronts his mortality and strives to reconnect with Reya, leading to a transformative exploration of life, resilience, and familial love. For those interested in stories that celebrate the complexities of paternal relationships, ‘I Want to Talk’ presents a moving and inspirational experience. Witness it here.

6. The Mehta Boys (2025)

In Boman Irani’s directorial debut, ‘The Mehta Boys,’ the story delves into the intricate dynamics of a father-son relationship. The movie centers on Amay Mehta (Avinash Tiwary), a young architect in Mumbai, who, after the passing of his mother, is compelled to spend 48 hours with his estranged father, Shiv Mehta (Boman Irani). This enforced proximity leads them to an involuntary odyssey, battling clashing perspectives and confronting the nuances of their strained relationship. The film’s exploration of grief, reconciliation, and personal growth makes it a poignant watch for those interested in narratives that delve deep into family dynamics. It is available here.

5. Beautiful Boy (2018)

Felix van Groeningen’s deeply moving drama, ‘Beautiful Boy,’ captures the complexities of addiction and fatherhood. Based on the memoirs ‘Beautiful Boy’ by David Sheff and Tweak by Nic Sheff, the film chronicles the harrowing journey of a father and son grappling with substance abuse. David Sheff (Steve Carell) is a devoted journalist and father who watches helplessly as his once-promising son, Nic (Timothée Chalamet), spirals into the depths of meth addiction. The narrative unfolds through a series of flashbacks and present-day struggles, depicting the relentless cycle of relapse, hope, and despair as David desperately tries to save his son from himself. The film’s honest portrayal of addiction’s impact on families makes it one of the most poignant dad-centric movies ever. This movie is available here.

4. 102 Not Out (2018)

Helmed by Umesh Shukla, ‘102 Not Out’ is a heartwarming dramedy that brings an unconventional father-son story to life with humor, wisdom, and emotional depth. Based on Saumya Joshi’s Gujarati play of the same name, the film follows 102-year-old Dattatraya Vakharia (Amitabh Bachchan), a lively and free-spirited man who refuses to let age slow him down. In stark contrast, his 75-year-old son, Babulal (Rishi Kapoor), is grumpy, overly cautious, and set in his ways. Determined to live life to the fullest, Dattatraya decides to break a world record for the oldest living man, but first, he must teach his son how to embrace joy, spontaneity, and change. With its lighthearted yet profound message, this film is a delightful celebration of love and laughter across generations. Watch this wholesome drama here.

3. Everwood (2002-2006)

Greg Berlanti’s creation, ‘Everwood,’ is a heartfelt family drama that beautifully explores the complexities of fatherhood, grief, and personal growth. The series follows Dr. Andy Brown (Treat Williams), a world-renowned neurosurgeon who uproots his life in New York City after the sudden death of his wife. Seeking a fresh start for himself and his two children, Ephram (Gregory Smith) and Delia (Vivien Cardone), Andy relocates to the small town of Everwood, Colorado. As he struggles to connect with his resentful teenage son and adjust to his new life as a small-town doctor, Andy learns valuable lessons about parenting, second chances, and the power of community. The series tackles themes of love, loss, and redemption with authenticity, making it a must-watch for those who appreciate heartfelt narratives about the enduring bonds between fathers and their children. You can find it here.

2. Breathe: Into The Shadows (2020)

‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’ is a gripping psychological thriller that delves into the extremes a father is willing to go to in order to protect his child. A sequel to ‘Breathe,’ this Prime Video series follows Dr. Avinash Sabharwal (Abhishek Bachchan), a respected psychiatrist whose life takes a dark turn when his six-year-old daughter, Siya, is kidnapped. The mysterious abductor forces Avinash to commit a series of gruesome murders, pushing him into a web of psychological turmoil and moral dilemmas. Meanwhile, Kabir Sawant (Amit Sadh), a determined cop, is on the hunt for the elusive criminal mastermind behind these crimes, unaware of the shocking truth that lies ahead. What makes the Mayank Sharma creation a compelling father-centric series is its intense exploration of paternal love, desperation, and the moral gray areas a parent might navigate to save their child. With its intricate plot, psychological depth, and thrilling twists, this series keeps viewers on the edge of their seats while highlighting the darker complexities of fatherhood. You can stream it here.

1. Kapoor & Sons (2016)

Shakun Batra’s ‘Kapoor & Sons’ is a deeply emotional family drama that beautifully captures the complexities of relationships, generational conflicts, and the fragile bonds between fathers and sons. The film follows the dysfunctional Kapoor family, where estranged brothers Rahul (Fawad Khan) and Arjun (Sidharth Malhotra) return home to Coonoor after their beloved grandfather (Rishi Kapoor) falls ill. Their reunion with their parents, Harsh (Rajat Kapoor) and Sunita (Ratna Pathak Shah), unravels long-buried tensions, secrets, and resentments, especially between the brothers and their father, who has always been more critical than affectionate.

What makes ‘Kapoor & Sons’ a compelling dad-centric film is its realistic portrayal of flawed yet deeply human familial relationships. Harsh Kapoor, played by Rajat Kapoor, embodies a father struggling with his own disappointments and failures while trying to maintain the image of a perfect family. At its core, ‘Kapoor & Sons’ is a powerful reminder that love within a family is imperfect, yet it is the very thing that holds them together. Watch this moving tale here.

