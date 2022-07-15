7 Movies Like Don’t Make Me Go You Should See

Directed by actress, writer, and director Hannah Marks, the adventure dramedy road movie ‘Don’t Make Me Go’ is full of heart. Single father Max Park has a terminal illness. After learning about his misfortune, Max takes his teenage daughter Wally on a cross-country road trip to unite her with her estranged mother. In the process, Wally learns things that will help her for the rest of her life. Some themes the movie conceals are parenthood, adolescence, memory, and the fleeting notion of time. If you have liked the concoction, we have a few suggestions you must check out. You can find most of these movies similar to ‘Don’t Make Me Go’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Contempt (1964)

Jean Luc Godard’s ‘Contempt’ (‘Le Mepris’) earned the auteur director contempt among some, but for others, it is perhaps the best film in his oeuvre. A young French playwright accepts an offer from American producer Jeremy Prokosch to rewrite a script on Homer’s ‘Odyssey’ for German director Fritz Lang (who acts as himself). The couple’s fate seems dwindling when the playwright’s wife shows interest in the producer. All the mixed signifiers at the intersection of art and business do not prepare us for the tragedy that ensues. Godard excels in road movies, and while this entry is more of a travel movie than a road movie, it still conceals the same shock value as ‘Don’t Make Me Go.’ That is why this movie deserves a place on your watch list.

6. The Bucket List (2007)

With Rob Reiner at the helm, the buddy-comedy adventure movie ‘The Bucket List’ may not be a family road trip movie in its truest sense. However, with a cast headlined by Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman, the film reminds us why you must live life to the fullest. Carter Chambers, mechanic, and Edward Cole, billionaire hospital owner, get the same room in Cole’s hospital. Both are terminally ill and have around six more months to live. Carter has prepared a titular list of everything he should do before kicking the bucket. But he does not have the same guts as Cole, who wants to actualize the things on the list. If you have liked the intersection of travel movies and terminal diseases in ‘Don’t Make Me Go,’ this movie perfectly matches your taste.

5. Thelma and Louise (1991)

Ridley Scott helmed the unlikely road trip movie ‘Thelma and Louise.’ Housewife Thelma and waitress Louise head out on a trip to escape their respective monotonous lives. When a man advances to rape Thelma at a bar, Louise takes charge, assailing the man. After the crime, the duo becomes subject to hot pursuit, and they strive to live life on the edge. They remain on their way to Mexico, but their daring attempt may lead them to a tragedy. With Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis headlining the cast ensemble, the movie is a nerve-racking treat for an adrenaline-seeking viewer. If you have thought that ‘Don’t Make Me Go’ falls short of creating an impact, you can count on this movie to hit the message home.

4. Into The Wild (2007)

Helmed by Sean Penn, and based on the eponymous 1996 non-fiction book by Jon Krakauer, road movie ‘Into the Wild’ depicts the journey of a lifetime. Christopher McCandless abandons his vehicle and scraps his identity card, living a nomad life as Alexander Supertramp. In the way, he befriends endearing people who guide Christopher in the journey. But in an attempt to find truth in life, Christopher leaves society to live a romantic life in the woods. However, he may have come a little underprepared for the deadly weather of Alaskan barrenness. If the culmination of ‘Don’t Make Me Go’ has left a void in you, this movie will only enlarge the void.

3. National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

Harold Ramis helmed the classic road trip movie ‘National Lampoon’s Vacation.’ You may love it or hate it, but after warranting five sequels in the mix, the popularity of the titular lampoon only soars higher. Clark Griswold takes his family on a cross-country road trip from Chicago to an amusement park in LA. However, the plan turns sideways for more than one, and with the hurdles, the vacation becomes a living hell. If you have liked ‘Don’t Make Me Go,’ here is a classic of the genre you should add to your watch list.

2. Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

As per the movies, a road trip is a great way to bring a family together. Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton teamed up to rear the enthralling tragicomedy road trip movie ‘Little Miss Sunshine.’ The Sundance hit is, above all, a celebration of eccentric life. The narrative follows a dysfunctional family as they travel across the country to take their daughter to a beauty pageant. They can’t even imagine what lies on the road. With a star-studded cast ensemble featuring Abigail Breslin, Steve Carell, Paul Dano, and Alan Arkin, and an endearing script, the movie has every possibility to sway your senses. If you have liked ‘Don’t Make Me Go’ for its depiction of quintessential Americana, this movie ups the ante with a nostalgic yellow palette.

1. Up (2009)

Pete Docter directed the Disney animated movie ‘Up,’ which can be dubbed a vertical road trip film. Carl’s wife always wanted to visit the dream world of Paradise Falls, and after his wife’s death, Carl finally undertakes the journey. Teaming up with a curious scout boy Russell, Carl proceeds on his larger-than-life journey in his flying home. While subverting the conventional road movie narrative, the film also makes the trip ball-out-of-the-park hilarious. If you have been intrigued by how travel mitigates loss following ‘Don’t Make Me Go,’ this movie is one you can count on to empty your popcorn bucket.

