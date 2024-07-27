What Happened to Dídac? Why is Álvaro de Juana Not in Elite Season 8?

Álvaro de Juana’s Dídac is one of the most important characters in the seventh season of Netflix’s teen series ‘Elite.’ His efforts to build a relationship with Isadora Artiñán form one of the installment’s most captivating storylines. When Iván Carvalho leaves for South Africa, the ardent admirers of the mystery drama might have even hoped for Dídac to fill the vacuum caused by the former’s departure in Isadora’s life. However, Dídac is nowhere to be seen in the show’s eighth season. Even though his absence may seem surprising, it makes sense, especially considering the narrative of the series’ final installment! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Dídac’s Disappearance From Las Encinas

The eighth season of ‘Elite’ doesn’t explain the absence of Dídac. He must have left Las Encinas before the arrival of Héctor and Emilia. By the end of the seventh season, he has no reason to remain in the elite private school. Towards the end of the installment, he starts to help Luis Marín, the undercover cop who has been investigating the family of Isadora, to bring her corrupt father to justice. He takes advantage of his relationship with her to make her betray his father. Isadora eventually does what he wants her to do, but the price of it turns out to be their togetherness.

After the arrest of Isadora’s father, she decides against forgiving Dídac. He expects them to rekindle their relationship, which doesn’t happen even after her sole support system, Iván, leaves for South Africa. The seventh season ends with her discarding him altogether, leaving him in a difficult position. The heartbreak caused by the rejection must have convinced him to leave the school and start a new chapter of his life elsewhere. Dídac has even prioritized the safety of Isadora and her family over his own loved ones. His actions toward the latter must have made him feel guilty, only for him to depart from Las Encinas and possibly spend more with his family.

Álvaro de Juana’s Absence in Elite Season 8

Neither Netflix nor Álvaro de Juana has openly explained the reason behind the actor’s absence in the eighth season of ‘Elite,’ reminding us of previous seasons’ several unannounced cast member exits. In Álvaro’s case, there seems to be more clarity regarding his departure from the teen drama. It is rumored that the actor’s contract only included the sixth and seventh seasons. If it is true, it is not a surprise that the deal was not extended to the final installment of the show. There isn’t any scope for Dídac in the eighth season’s narrative for the actor to remain a cast member.

Dídac’s storyline primarily revolves around his relationship with Isadora. In the eighth season, her arc does not have a romantic angle at all. She is a vulnerable being who is taken advantage of by the installment’s main antagonist, Luis Marín. Her loneliness is a key characteristic of her season eight storyline. The episodes also dive into her grieving period after losing her father to death. Her getting isolated enough for Luis to prey on her is the kickstarter of the major plot developments in the season. Therefore, the writers must have felt that Dídac’s absence is essential to focus on another dimension of Isadora’s life.

If Dídac had continued to remain in Isadora’s life, the narrative of the eighth season would have been drastically different. Thus, his absence and Álvaro’s exit can be seen as the results of the creative decisions that were taken to build the final installment’s main storyline. Although the actor is not in ‘Elite,’ his ardent admirers can watch him in the twelfth season of the Spanish soap opera ‘Amar es Para Siempre’ as Manolín.

Read More: Elite: Is Isadora House/Cruz9 an Actual Club in Madrid?