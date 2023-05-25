FUBAR: Who Is Songbird? Did Tina Betray the Team?

Created by Nick Santora, Netflix’s ‘FUBAR’ is an action–comedy series featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger as CIA Agent Luke Brunner, who is on the verge of retirement. However, Luke is forced to undertake a demanding mission as his team is assigned to take down Boro Polonia, an International arms dealer. While Luke’s team is dedicated to their jobs and appears to share a familial bond, there is a traitor in their midst. The series hints at a mole by the codename Songbird working within the CIA. If you are wondering who Songbird is and how they fit into Luke’s team, here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Who Is Songbird?

In ‘FUBAR,’ Luke Brunner works with a support team of CIA agents comprising Aldon, Roo, Barry, and Tina. His daughter, Emma Brunner, is also added to the team after she is assigned to work under her father. The team’s primary mission is to track down arms dealer Boro Polonia. However, due to the differences within the team, Boro always slips away from their hands. Boro plans to use radioactive waste to create nuclear weapons and wants to sell them to the highest bidders. However, Russia wants the nukes without facing any competition and is willing to pay any price.

To seal the deal, the Russians offer Boro the most valuable item – revenge. The Russian intelligence agency SVR premises to give Boro the real identities of the CIA agents he knows as Finn Hoss and Danielle DeRosa. The SVR has planted a mole in the CIA and hopes to use their presence to uncover the real identities of the agents who destroyed Boro’s base in Guyana. The mole goes by the codename “Songbird.” However, the identity of this secret agent serving as a mol for the SVR remains a mystery until the final moments of the season 1 finale. In the last episode, it is revealed that Tina, who works as tech support for Luke’s team, is the mole. She speaks with a mystery person in Russan over the phone, confirming that she is Songbird.

Did Tina Betray the Team?

In ‘FUBAR,’ actress Aparna Brielle plays the role of Tina Mukherji. Brielle is best known for playing Sarika Sarkar on the critically acclaimed comedy series ‘A.P. Bio.’ Her other credits include shows such as ‘Boo, Bitch‘ and ‘Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life.’ Tina is a relatively new addition to the team and formerly worked at the NSA. As the narrative progresses, she gains the trust of everyone, from Luke to Emma. She develops a romantic interest in Barry, and they soon start dating. However, the final moments reveal Tina as Songbird, the Russian mole working within the CIA.

Her secret identity is hinted at earlier when Tina dresses up as the DC Comics superhero Robin, which references her codename “Songbird.” However, when the viewers learn Tina is the mole, another twist is added to her story. In the final moments of the season 1 finale, Tina informs Luke and his team that his and Emma’s CIA field has been leaked, making them and their family a target of nearly every bad guy they helped put away for good. Thus, it is implied that Tina betrayed their team by divulging their personal information. However, Tina is also the one who arranges the escape vehicle for Luke and his family. Hence, Tina likely did not betray the team and might have had a change of heart due to her love for Barry. However, Tina might also be trying to maintain her cover by arranging the vehicle and could harbor evil intentions.

