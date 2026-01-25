Glen Powell: All Upcoming Movies and TV Shows in 2026 and 2027

Glen Powell went sky-high with his performance as Lieutenant Jake “Hangman” Seresin in ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’ However, before hitting the cockpit, he was hardened as a performer by ‘The Expendables 3,’ ‘The Dark Knight Rises,’ ‘Ride Along 2,’ and ‘Hidden Figures.’ Needless to say, Powell is one of Hollywood’s latest sex symbols, something made crystal clear by his appearance in ‘Anyone But You,’ opposite Sydney Sweeney. However, his portrayals of Ben Richards in ‘The Running Man’ remake and Tyler Owens in ‘Twisters’ prove beyond a doubt that he is a man of many genres. From flying a jet to going after a tornado to running from explosions, he is unstoppable. Here are the upcoming movies and shows of Glen Powell.

1. How to Make a Killing (February 20, 2026)

Powell will be seen as the protagonist in John Patton Ford’s black comedy thriller feature ‘How to Make a Killing.’ Ford’s story centers on blue-collar Becket Redfellow, who was disowned at birth by his obscenely wealthy family. We follow him as he sets off to reclaim his inheritance, no matter how many relatives stand in his way. The cast also includes Margaret Qualley, Ed Harris, Topher Grace, Jessica Henwick, Bill Camp, Zach Woods, and James Frecheville. The movie has completed post-production and will be released on February 20, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. The Great Beyond (November 13, 2026)

Powell has joined Jenna Ortega, Emma Mackey, Merritt Wever, and Sophie Okonedo for the fantasy horror movie ‘The Great Beyond,’ from director J.J. Abrams, who also wrote the screenplay. Samuel L. Jackson is also rumored to be a part of the cast. The story focuses on a young, newlywed couple struggling to survive against a supernatural entity. The project has completed post-production and will be released on November 13, 2026.

3. Chad Powers Season 2 (Late 2026)

Filming is underway for Season 2 of Hulu’s sports comedy drama series ‘Chad Powers.’ Powell will be back as Russ Holliday, who takes on the disguise of Chad Powers, to return to college football as a walk-on player after disgracing himself during a championship game. Other cast members we can expect to return include Perry Mattfeld as Ricky Hudson, Frankie Rodriguez as Danny Cruz, Steve Zahn as Jake Hudson, Wynn Everett as Tricia Yeager, Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd, Toby Huss as Mike Holliday, Clayne Crawford as Scott Dobbs, Colton Ryan as Gerry, and Megan Ketch as Wendy Hudson. While a specific release date is awaited, Season 2 is expected to drop in late 2026.

4. Untitled Glen Powell/Judd Apatow/Universal Project (February 5, 2027)

Powell will star alongside Cristin Milioti and Madelyn Cline in an upcoming comedy movie directed by Judd Apatow. Apatow also wrote the screenplay with Powell. The story follows a country western star (Powell) who experiences a dramatic downfall and must navigate his career in free fall. Cline will play the star’s girlfriend. Filming will take place in spring 2026. The movie will be released on February 5, 2027.

Read More: Kit Harington: Every Upcoming Movie and TV Show in 2026 and 2027

5. Ron Howard Untitled Firefighter Film Project (TBA)

Powell has been cast in an upcoming yet-untitled firefighter movie to be directed by Ron Howard. Christina Hodson is the writer. The story follows two disparate childhood friends, now elite firefighters, who must rekindle their fractured relationship when a series of deadly fires sweeps across Texas. Production has yet to start.

6. The Natural Order (TBA)

Barry Jenkins has been roped in to direct ‘The Natural Order,’ a sci-fi thriller feature, with Powell as the only revealed cast member. Jenkins adapted the screenplay from Matthew Aldrich’s yet-unpublished first novel, which revolves around the pursuit of eternal life. The Universal feature is expected to go into production soon.

7. Top Gun 3 (TBA)

The sequel to Paramount Pictures’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ is in the works. Tentatively titled ‘Top Gun 3,’ the project has Ehren Kruger (‘Top Gun: Maverick’ co-writer) on board as the writer. Powell will reprise his role as Jake “Hangman” Seresin, alongside Cruise as Pete Mitchell/Maverick and Miles Teller as Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw. More details about the project are awaited.

8. Homewrecker (TBA)

Powell will star in an erotic sci-fi thriller titled ‘Homewrecker,’ which he is also producing. Neil M. Paik adapted the story from his novella. A director has yet to be roped in. No other details are available at this point.

9. Tesseract (TBA)

Powell is the only revealed cast member of ‘Tesseract,’ another sci-fi thriller feature, for Amazon MGM Studios. Sam Esmail will direct the movie, which he also wrote. The plot is under wraps for now. More details about the movie are awaited.

Read More: Tom Cruise: All New Movies Coming Out in 2026 and 2027