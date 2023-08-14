Go Kyung-pyo’s ‘No Secrets’ Has Begun Filming in Yeosu

The filming of the K-drama series ‘No Secrets’ has begun in Yeosu, a port city on South Korea’s East China Sea coast. The show revolves around Song Ki-baek, a radio announcer who develops a disorder that makes him speak without thinking. His life gets turned around when he encounters On Woo-ju, the writer of a variety show who is determined to make the same highly entertaining. Upon finding Ki-baek’s disorder intriguing, Woo-ju appears with him in the romantic variety show.

Go Kyung-pyo, who plays the protagonist Ki-baek, was spotted filming the series in the region of Nangdo in Yeosu this month. The city of Yeosu is known for several natural attractions, which are located near its scenic and alluring coastlines. If the shooting of the series gets completed according to the initial schedule, we can expect the same to premiere on JTBC towards the end of this year.

Kyung-pyo is portraying Ki-baek after playing Corporal Park Sung-woo in Netflix’s crime series ‘D.P.,’ Oh Jin-seop in Disney+’s mystery series ‘Connect,’ Soo-wan in ‘Oldboy’ fame Park Chan-wook’s thriller film ‘Decision to Leave,’ DJ Sam Woo in Netflix’s ‘Seoul Vibe.’ His recent credits also include Cheon-woo in ‘6/45,’ Jung Ji-ho in ‘Love in Contract,’ Lee Jung-hwan in ‘Private Lives,’ Kang In-gyu in ‘Cross,’ Seo-won in ‘Seven Years of Night,’ etc.

Kang Han-na, who is best known for portraying Hwang Bo Yeon Hwa in ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo,’ Jung-Min in ‘Spirits’ Homecoming,’ and Ka-hee/Gisaeng in ‘Empire of Lust,’ plays Woo-ju. The actress’ recent credits include Yoo Jeong in ‘Bloody Heart,’ Han Yi-na in ‘Bite Sisters,’ Yang Hye-sun in ‘My Roommate Is a Gumiho,’ Won In-jae in ‘Start-Up,’ Jessica in ‘Record of Youth,’ Han Na-gyeong in ‘Designated Survivor: 60 Days,’ etc.

Joo Jong-hyuk, who is known for playing Kwon Min-woo in ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo,’ portrays Kim Jung-heon, Woo-ju’s ex-boyfriend and Ki-baek’s high school classmate. Jong-hyuk’s other credits include Lee Hyo-sang in ‘D.P.,’ Kim Seung-bum in ‘Happiness,’ Louis in ‘Yumi’s Cells,’ and Chang-gyu in ‘The Veil.’ The rest of the cast also includes Lee Bom-so-ri (‘Hospital Playlist’).

Choi Kyung-sun, who is known for writing the mystery series ‘Chip In,’ penned the show. Jang Ji-yeon, who directed Nam Ji-hyun-starrer ‘Drama Festa: Off the Course,’ directed the melodramatic series as well.

