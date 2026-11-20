Directed by Pablo Trapero and Pablo Fendrik, Netflix’s ‘Gordon’ presents a fictionalized version of the real-life criminal Aníbal Gordon, whose crimes left a horrifying mark in Argentina’s history. An adaptation of Marcelo Larraqu’s book duology ‘Gordon’ and ‘Gordon, the Annihilator,’ the crime drama series connects Aníbal’s life with a number of characters who are either trampled by his violence and ambitions or enablers of his crimes. By the end, Acosta, Graciela Mancini, Julieta Melo, and dozens of others end up becoming part of the former camp.

With Aníbal reaching the height of his cruelty, and the people in power only covering up his actions, there is hardly any hope visible at the end of the tunnel. And so, the question of if and how this bloodshed will come to an end becomes paramount. While Netflix has not greenlit a second season, in the best-case scenario, one can expect a sequel to release around 2029.

Gordon Season 2 Can Tell the Rest of Aníbal Gordon’s Story

Something surprising about Netflix’s ‘Gordon’ is that it ends with Aníbal Gordon at the height of his powers, with political prisoners being tortured at his detention center every day, and virtually no one to hold him accountable. It is a rather bold creative decision to map out a rise-and-fall narrative without showing the second half, unless it’s meant to be the setup for a potential season 2. The fact that this show is an adaptation of two Marcelo Larraquy novels, ‘Gordon’ and ‘Gordon, the Annihilator,’ only strengthens this fact, as there is still a lot of content left to cover. A closer look at the life of the real Aníbal Gordon also sheds some light, as beyond what is covered in the show, there is still his January 1984 arrest and subsequent conviction.

The fact that Aníbal chooses to shave his own head in the final moments of the season can be interpreted as him shedding the last of his human persona and completely giving in to his monstrous side. While that does feel like an ending where the villain wins, a clue can be found in Julieta’s story, as her final scene involves talking to the chief of police about a plan regarding Aníbal. Given how little we are told about him, one can only assume that this plan involves stripping him of power. As such, a potential continuation of the story can be about Aníbal and Juliette engaging in a long game of chess, one which ends by reimagining how his life and crimes ended in real life.

Gordon Season 2 is Likely to Bid Many Familiar Faces Goodbye

With ‘Gordon’ being a story mostly about death, destruction, and the dark side of humanity, character deaths are something to be expected. With that in mind, the cast of the show gets thinned out by quite a bit over the course of seven episodes, to the point that it’s easier to first name those who are very likely to return. With Aníbal Gordon at the center of it all, actor Rodrigo de la Serna is expected to reprise his role if the show is greenlit for a continuation. The same can be said about actor Camila Peralta, whose character, Julieta Melo, narrowly survives the season finale and is bound to have a vendetta. Actor Agustín Pardella also has a solid chance of returning as El Polaco, though from there, the list of central characters who are alive effectively ends.

Perhaps the biggest twist in the series comes with the death of Acosta, Aníbal’s right-hand man, in episode 5, meaning that Matías Recalt won’t be returning to the show for a sequel run. The same holds true for actor Fiorella Bottaioli, who portrays Graciela Mancini, the rebel fighter killed by Aníbal. Actors Matías Mayer and Simón Hempe are also unlikely to return as Alejandro Giovenco and Julio, respectively, seeing that their characters pass away. It remains unknown whether actor Agustina Muñoz’s return as Aníbal Gordon’s wife is in the cards, seeing that he appears to have severed all ties from his family.

Gordon Season 2 Can Bring In a Renewed Focus on the Armed Factions

While ‘Gordon’ may be a tale about its titular protagonist’s descent into villainy, the story also pays a lot of attention to reimagining Argentine history from the late 60s to the early 80s. Through this portraiture, we get to see a myriad of perspectives interact and collide, sometimes in a symbolic sense, and sometimes physically. With violence being a central theme in the story, many armed organizations share the spotlight as the episodes progress, with Aníbal appearing as their common enemy. For a potential second season, then, the show can expand more on these armed organizations and the people who constitute them, as this allows for potentially endless story arcs.

With Graciela Manicini dying in the final stretch of the season, there doesn’t seem to be a formidable left for Aníbal to take on, and the resulting frustration can be visibly felt in his actions. As such, the show might add a new nemesis, this time one from the side of law enforcement, who can take him on for good. Aníbal’s fall is bound to coincide with a political overhaul in all of Argentina itself, and the ramifications it has for him, his family, and the nation at large can easily form the basis for a sequel. Ultimately, though, whether or not the story gets continued is in the hands of Netflix, which, in turn, typically bases its decision on a number of factors, be it the production cost or the level of audience engagement.

Read More: Gordon: Is Aníbal Gordon a Psychopath? Why Does He kill?