Gossip Girl Reboot Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Gossip Girl‘ is a teen drama series loosely based on Cecily von Ziegesar’s book series of the same name and developed for television by Joshua Safran. It serves as a reboot/sequel to The CW series of the same name that aired from 2007 to 2012. The new series focuses on a group of students at the Constance Billard St. Jude’s School, whose personal lives are plunged into chaos after the return of the mysterious blogger named Gossip Girl. It has received mixed reviews from critics who praised its diversity but criticized the narrative.

With the debut season of the reboot series all wrapped up and leaving plenty of loose ends in its wake, viewers must be curious if the Upper East Side teenagers will return to our scene with more drama, audacious schemes, and gossip. For our readers who are eagerly anticipating another installment of the show, here’s a look at the prospects of ‘Gossip Girl’ season 2!

Gossip Girl Season 2 Release Date

‘Gossip Girl’ season 1 premiered on July 8, 2021, on HBO Max. The first season contains 12 episodes which were released in two batches of six each. The season finale dropped on the streaming service on December 2, 2021. Episodes of the show are typically 56–59 minutes in length each.

As far as a second installment is concerned, we have some positive news for the show’s fans! On September 9, 2021, roughly a month after the series released the first half of its freshman season, HBO Max announced that they had renewed ‘Gossip Girl’ for season 2. It was reported that the series enjoyed solid viewership numbers, which led to the streamer granting it an early renewal.

However, production on the sophomore outing is yet to commence. Therefore, the second season does not have a confirmed release date yet. Although the Covid-19 pandemic hampered production for the first season, the second season is expected to have a smoother production schedule, resulting in a quicker turnaround time for the show. Should filming of the new installment begin in early 2022, we could see ‘Gossip Girl’ season 2 landing on our screens in Summer 2022, at the earliest.

Gossip Girl Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘Gossip Girl’ reboot stars Jordan Alexander and Whitney Peak as half-sisters Julien Calloway and Zoya “Zee” Lott. It also features the likes of Thomas Doherty (Maximus “Max” Wolfe), Emily Alyn Lind (Audrey Hope), Evan Mock (Akeno “Aki” Menzies), Eli Brown (Otto “Obie” Bergmann IV), Zión Moreno (Luna La), and Savannah Lee Smith (Monet De Haan). Tavi Gevinson (Kate Keller), Johnathan Fernandez (Nicholas “Nick” Lott), Adam Chanler-Berat (Jordan Glassberg), Jason Gotay (Rafa Caparros), Todd Almond (Gideon Wolfe), Laura Benanti (Katherine “Kiki” Hope) round-of the rest of the main cast. Additionally, Kristen Bell narrates the series as the voice of Gossip Girl.

For the second season, we expect most of the cast members to reprise their roles, along with Bell returning as the narrator. Recurring cast members such as Luke Kirby (Davis Calloway), John Benjamin Hickey (Roy Sachs), and Donna Murphy (Headmistress Burton) are also likely to reprise their roles. Along with a few new additions, the cast for the sophomore season could see the return of some actors from the original series as well.

Gossip Girl Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In the first season of ‘Gossip Girl,’ Zoya and Julien face various obstacles in building their bond as sisters. Gossip Girl’s emergence forces Julien and her wealthy friends to question their actions. In the season 1 finale, Julien teams up with Gossip Girl to start a new era of social justice through the online blog. Meanwhile, Max begins an equal-footed relationship with Audrey and Aki.

The second installment will likely reveal Kate’s condition for the formation of an alliance with Julien. Gossip Girl’s new approach could lead to some massive differences between the friends, and some bonds could be severed. After failing to convince Julien to play by her rules, Monet might turn against her friend. The allegations against Davis might continue to affect Julien’s life and Nick secretly taking money from Davis is a disaster waiting to happen. Max, Audrey, and Aki’s new unconventional relationship could also cause some tension and drama in their lives.

