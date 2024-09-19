Gregory Jbara to Make Directorial Debut With ‘Original Sound’

Gregory Jbara is ready to step behind the camera for the first time! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the veteran actor will make his directorial debut with the drama film ‘Original Sound.’ The project will start filming in New York this month. Adam Seidel’s screenplay revolves around an aspiring musician who is down on his luck. He gets his big breakthrough when an up-and-coming singer agrees to collaborate with him after being caught stealing his song.

Jbara is best known for playing Garrett Moore in nearly 250 episodes of CBS’ ‘Blue Bloods,’ a long-running procedural series that follows a family of New York City police officers. The actor’s popular credits also include Chairman Magnuson in Christopher Nolan’s groundbreaking biopic ‘Oppenheimer.’ He played Sam in ‘Alien Intervention,’ a science fiction drama that centers on a woman whose life is transformed when a space alien from her childhood returns to reclaim something left behind.

Jbara most recently appeared in ‘A Ramble Towards Rain,’ portraying Buck/Hector Scriggles. The film follows a terminally ill TV star who, in a final effort to create a meaningful legacy, begins drafting a fantasy novel. In the upcoming movie ‘Rock and Doris (try to) Write a Movie,’ Jbara plays Edgar. The plot follows two sitcom writers, Rock and Doris, who are challenged to write a screenplay in one night, but their plans are disrupted by a group of strange intruders, leading to a mystery they must solve.

Seidel previously wrote Jbara’s ‘Alien Intervention.’ His upcoming project, ‘Anywhere,’ revolves around a roughneck whose life is thrown into chaos after he impulsively commits a violent crime upon learning that his untrustworthy brother plans to run away with his unfaithful wife.

New York is set to host the filming of two other major projects: Josh Safdie’s ‘Marty Supreme‘ and Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Caught Stealing.’ Furthermore, Jbara’s ‘Blue Bloods‘ has used the city as its backdrop for over a decade.

