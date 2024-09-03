Tani Adewumi Biopic Titled ‘The Prince of New York’ Back in the Works at Paramount

More than four years after its announcement, Tani Adewumi’s biopic is finally materializing with a new title! The Cinemaholic can confirm that ‘The Prince of New York’ is back in the works at Paramount Pictures. The project’s filming will start in Ottawa, Ontario, on October 7. Steve Conrad is behind the screenplay, with Trevor Noah, George Tillman Jr., and Bob Teitel on board as producers. The director and cast of the movie have yet to be announced.

The plot revolves around the Adewumis, a Nigerian family who flee their homeland to escape the horrors of terrorism. After seeking refuge in America, they are granted asylum, and despite the numerous challenges they face, they manage to carve out a new life for themselves in New York City. In reality, their 8-year-old son, Tani, achieved a remarkable feat by winning the 2019 New York State chess championship while residing in a shelter, even though he had only started learning the game two years earlier.

Tanitoluwa Emmanuel “Tani” Adewumi, born on September 3, 2010, is a Nigerian-American chess talent with the prestigious title of FIDE Master (FM). Known for his exceptional skills at a young age, he is the son of Kayode James Adewumi and Oluwatoyin Kuburat Adewumi. The family, who are devout Christians, were forced to flee their home country due to threats of violence from the Islamist extremist group Boko Haram.

Conrad is the creator of shows such as AMC+’s ‘Ultra City Smiths,’ Epix’s ‘Perpetual Grace, LTD,’ and Prime Video’s ‘Patriot.’ He has a notable track record of writing films with inspiring narratives that explore overcoming adversities. One of his notable works, ‘Wonder,’ is adapted from R. J. Palacio’s New York Times bestselling novel and portrays the uplifting journey of August Pullman, a young boy with facial differences who bravely navigates his first experience in a mainstream elementary school. Additionally, Conrad penned the screenplay for ‘The Pursuit of Happyness,’ a film that chronicles Chris Gardner’s challenging life journey through homelessness, divorce, and raising his son as a single parent.

Conrad’s upcoming credits include the HBO series ‘My Dentist’s Murder Trial,’ based on the article ‘My Dentist’s Murder Trial: Adultery, False Identities, and Lethal Sedation.’ The series explores the case of Dr. Gilberto Núñez, who was accused of being involved in the death of his best friend, Thomas Kolman. Starring Pedro Pascal and David Harbour, the narrative examines themes of friendship and deception and the events leading to Kolman’s death.

Ottawa previously hosted the production of several touching projects, including ‘On the Count of Three’ and ‘My Dreams of You.’

