Adam Sandler’s Grown Ups 3 to Begin Filming in Vancouver in February 2026

It’s happening! Adam Sandler will soon head to Hollywood North to film ‘Grown Ups 3!’ Principal photography will take place in Vancouver, British Columbia, in February 2026. Dennis Dugan, who directed the first two installments, is back to helm this one, too, which is being backed by Netflix. Sandler, Fred Wolf, and Tim Herlihy wrote the story, which is under wraps. Alongside Sandler, we have Kevin James, Chris Rock, Salma Hayek, Maya Rudolph, Maria Bello, and David Spade reprising their respective characters. It remains to be seen whether Rob Schneider will return, though he was not there in the second part.

‘Grown Ups’ has Lenny Feder (Sandler), Eric Lamonsoff (James), Kurt McKenzie (Rock), Marcus Higgins (Spade), and Rob Hilliard (Schneider) meet each other after a long time at their high school basketball coach’s funeral. The guys then decide to stay together at a local lake house for the weekend. In ‘Grown Ups 2,’ Lenny moves to his hometown, where Eric, Kurt, and Marcus live. Both movies are all about the hilarious misadventures and R-rated incidents the guys experience while navigating family life. Salma Hayek plays Roxanne Chase-Feder, Lenny’s wife, Maya Rudolph portrays Deanne McKenzie, Kurt’s wife, and Maria Bello plays Sally Lamonsoff, Eric’s wife.

Adam Sandler was last seen in Netflix’s ‘Happy Gilmore 2‘ and ‘Spaceman.’ Kevin James played Ray Hayes in ‘Guns Up’ and Edgar Palmer in ‘Monster Summer.’ Chris Rock’s latest performances include Roy Wilkins in ‘Rustin‘ and Milton King in ‘Amsterdam.’ David Spade was last seen as Tim Morris in ‘The Wrong Missy.’ Salma Hayek’s recent notable performances include Nina in ‘Without Blood’ and Maxandra Mendoza in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance.’ Maya Rudolph’s most recent performance credits have been as the voice of Alligator in ‘IF,’ the voice of Cynthia Utrom in ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,’ and Malvina in ‘Disenchanted.’ Maria Bello has been doing TV shows lately and can be spotted as Belle Buckley in ‘The Waterfront’ and Jordan in ‘Beef.’

Vancouver is a shift from the franchise’s previous installments, both of which were shot in Massachusetts. Other upcoming projects to be filmed in the city include Season 4 of ‘Yellowjackets,’ ABC’s ‘The Rookie North,’ Prime Video’s ‘Off Campus,’ and the FX series ‘Seven Sisters,’ starring Elizabeth Olsen.

