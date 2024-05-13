Halloween Wars Renewed For Season 14 at Food Network

‘Halloween Wars’ is back for another spooky season! The show has been renewed for its 14th Season at Food Network. ‘Halloween Wars’ is inviting cake decorators, candy makers, and pumpkin carvers to participate in the latest round of the Halloween-themed reality competition show. The season is expected to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, being presented by actor Jonathan Bennett and having a cash prize of $25,000 for the winners.

Produced by Super Delicious, ‘Halloween Wars’ has teams of cake, sugar, and pumpkin artists competing in multiple rounds to make the most creative and scary edible artwork. The competitors go through two rounds, with the first one being “Small Scare,” in which the teams will work on crafting their delicious artwork based on a spooky theme. Winners of the first round get an assistant and are given a preference to pick their pumpkin to carve and decorate for the second round. It generally runs over the course of four weeks in October annually. Season 14 is calling pumpkin carvers, sugar artists, and cake artists to apply online for the upcoming competition.

Jonathan Bennett hosted ‘Halloween Wars’ between seasons 6 and 10 and returned for season 13. Paranormal investigator Zak Bagans, known for Travel Channel’s ‘Ghost Adventures,’ took over for seasons 11 and 12. Bennett is recognized for breathing life into characters like Aaron Samuels in ‘Mean Girls,’ Ethan in Lauren Lungerich’s ‘Awkward,’ and Brandon Mitchell in Hallmark’s ‘The Christmas House.’

Bennett is slated to appear in a number of upcoming productions. ‘Day Six,’ a horror thriller about a 17-year-old’s comic book creatures coming to life, stars Bennett as Alex Parsons. Another horror thriller, ‘The Cabin at the Lake,’ is rumored to be headlined by Bennett. He is also set to head a mystery drama, ‘Chagrin,’ which will see an abused college student on the hunt for his abuser and a police officer collide in Chagrin, Virginia.

Super Delicious is also responsible for creating several other reality shows based around sensational baking and food crafting. Another show hosted by Jonathan Bennett, ‘Cake Wars,’ pits talented cake artists against each other in creating incredibly intricate displays using cake. ‘Cupcake Wars’ follows a similar format but for cupcake bakers and decorators with judges Candace Nelson and Florian Bellanger deciding the winners. Prime Video’s ‘Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge’ ties the baking competition around the beloved characters of the titular author. ‘Holiday Wars’ on the Food Network is a Christmas-themed baking and food crafting competition. ‘Ciao House’ invites talented chefs to breathtaking locations to compete against each other in cooking the best Italian cuisine.

Other Super Delicious produced shows include ‘The Wedding Party,’ ‘Farmer Wants a Wife,’ ‘Flash,’ That’s Tough,’ ‘Staged to Perfection,’ ‘Man Answers Shock and Awe,’ and MTV’s ‘90’s House.’ Its other productions similar to ‘Halloween Wars’ are ‘Candyland,’ ‘Craft Wars,’ ‘School of Chocolate,’ and ‘Sugar Dome.’

Read More: You’re My Hero Renewed For Season 2 at CBC Gem