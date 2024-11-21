Emma Thompson and Anna Friel to Star in Amy Coop’s ‘Hear Me Roar’

Amy Coop has found the headliners for her upcoming feature! Emma Thompson and Anna Friel have joined the cast of the queer drama ‘Hear Me Roar.’ They will star alongside Christopher Eccleston, Julian Ovenden, and Rebecca Root. Ashley Bayston and Lisa McMullin wrote the screenplay. The plot revolves around a trans woman who fights a battle against the British government to change the lives of every LGBTQIA+ person in Britain.

Emma Thompson is a two-time Academy Award winner known for her performances in Ang Lee’s ‘Sense and Sensibility,’ James Ivory’s ‘The Remains of the Day’ and ‘Howards End.’ She recently starred as Agatha Trunchbull in Netflix’s ‘Matilda: The Musical,’ Nancy Stokes in Hulu’s ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,’ and The Baroness in Disney’s ‘Cruella.’ The actress also lent her voice to Poly in the adventure film ‘Dolittle,’ starring Robert Downey Jr.

Anna Friel is a well-known figure on television. She is primarily known for portraying Detective Marcella Backland in the ITV/Netflix Nordic detective drama series ‘Marcella,’ which follows Backland as she investigates the case of a serial killer who has resurfaced after 11 years. The actress also played Lisa in the miniseries ‘Deep Water,’ a tale of womanhood revolving around three women tackling their personal and professional lives. Her other popular credits include ABC’s ‘Pushing Daisies,’ ITV’s ‘Butterfly,’ Starz’s ‘The Girlfriend Experience,’ and NBC’s ‘American Odyssey.’

Eccleston is best known for playing the titular character in the renowned science fiction series ‘Doctor Who’ and Malekith in ‘Thor: The Dark World.’ He also appeared as Ted Connelly in the acclaimed fourth season of HBO’s ‘True Detective.’ Ovenden played Sir Henry Granville and Charles Blake in the period dramas ‘Bridgerton’ and ‘Downton Abbey,’ respectively. Root’s popular credits include Miss Lonsdale in ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ and Cynthia Fitzsimmons in ‘Monsieur Spade.’

Amy Coop garnered attention by helming episodes of numerous popular British television shows. These include BritBox’s crime drama series ‘Hope Street,’ BYUtv’s mystery sci-fi series ‘Silverpoint,’ BBC’s soap opera ‘Hollyoaks,’ and the twenty-first season of the drama series ‘Doctors.’ She has also served as an assistant director in films and shows like ‘The Kitchen,’ ‘The Warrior Queen of Jhansi,’ ‘A Thousand Blows,’ ‘Everyone Else Burns,’ and ‘Ralph & Katie.’

Read More: I Can Only Imagine Sequel in the Works at Lionsgate