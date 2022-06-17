7 Movies Like Good Luck to You, Leo Grande You Must See

Directed by Sophie Hyde, ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ is an unusual comedy-drama film. The setting is predominantly the inside of a hotel room. Nancy Stokes (Emma Thompson), a 60-something widow and retired school teacher, hires the services of the young and handsome sex worker, Leo Grande (Daryl McCormack). In the course of the film, they have several sessions and help each other in finding what they are looking for. If you have watched ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ and liked it, here is a list of recommendations that might suit your taste. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. The Escort (2015)

‘The Escort’ is a relatively light-hearted romantic comedy and the perfect film to start the list. It revolves around Mitch, a journalist and sex addict. After losing his job, he gets the chance to work for another magazine under the condition that his submission will be more interesting than his competitors. Mitch decides to base the article on Natalie or Victoria, a Stanford-educated sex worker he encounters. Natalie eventually agrees under one condition — Mitch will serve as her security. Almost inevitably, romance seeps into this transactional relationship. Like the one between Leo and Nancy, the relationship between Mitch and Natalie helps them grow individually. Moreover, while neither Leo nor Natalie particularly needs saving from their lives, it is underscored in both films that they are victims of their circumstances.

6. American Gigolo (1980)

In ‘Pretty Woman,’ which came out a decade later, Richard Gere famously romances a sex worker, portrayed by Julia Roberts. In ‘American Gigolo,’ he is the one involved in the oldest profession in the world. Gere’s Julian Kay is a high-end male escort servicing an upper-class female clientele in Los Angeles. After the death of one of his clients, Julian is charged with murder. When it seems that all hope is lost, help comes from an unexpected corner. Although thematically, there is little similarity between ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ and ‘American Gigolo,’ both films strive to offer an earnest depiction of the life of a male escort.

5. 45 Years (2015)

One of the key aspects of ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ as a film is the exploration of sexuality among the people in Nancy’s age bracket, which doesn’t happen often. ’45 Years’ is a rare exception. It follows Geoff and Kate Mercer, a couple that has been together for 45 years. When Geoff learns that the body of his long-dead German lover Katya has become visible due to melting snow in Switzerland, old memories come rushing back. Meanwhile, Kate discovers that Katya looked how Kate used to when she was younger and soon begins questioning all the decisions she and Geoff have made over the years.

4. Love in the Time of Cholera (2007)

Based on the 1985 namesake epic romance novel by Nobel-laureate Gabriel García Márquez, ‘Love in the Time of Cholera’ is a story about the persistence of love encompassing over five decades. Florentino Ariza meets Fermina Daza and falls in love with her. Although it is reciprocated, Fermina’s father convinces her to marry Dr. Juvenal Urbino. 50 years pass and the doctor suddenly dies, allowing Florentino, now a successful businessman, to re-enter Fermina’s life. ‘Love in the Time of Cholera’ and ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ have several themes in common, but the former film takes them to a different level. Ultimately, it’s about love that burns bright and hot for over 50 years.

3. Sonny (2002)

Set in the 1980s, ‘Sonny’ (James Franco) revolves around the eponymous character, who returns home from the military. In the past, he used to work for his mother, Jewel, as a sex worker. He hopes for a better life this time. However, when that doesn’t happen, Sonny is forced to return to the street. He meets Carol (Mena Suvari), his mother’s latest protégé, and they begin to dream together of life beyond prostitution. Both Leo and Sonny have complex relationships with their mother and serve as the titular protagonist of their respective story.

2. The Mother (2003)

Like Nancy, ‘The Mother’s May (Anne Reid) has led a life adhering to the social expectations. Things begin to change after her husband’s death — also like Nancy. May begins a relationship with Darren (Daniel Craig), who happens to be her daughter’s boyfriend. Meanwhile, her daughter tries to convince her to date a man her age. The journey that May finds herself on might be bigger in scope than that of Nancy, but both women are ultimately searching for the same thing — a way to reinvent themselves.

1. Amour (2012)

One of the most celebrated romance films of all time, ‘Amour’ won the Palme d’Or at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival and the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film at the 85th Academy Awards. It revolves around the elderly couple Georges and Anne Laurent and chronicles the conclusion of their long love story. After Anne suffers a stroke, she makes George promise that he will not leave her at a hospital or nursing home. George subsequently becomes her primary caretaker. Like ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ and several other entries in the list, ‘Amour’ celebrates the emotions of an age bracket that is often forgotten.

