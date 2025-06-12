Robert Pattinson’s ‘Here Comes The Flood’ Begins Filming in New Jersey in September

The Garden State will host Netflix’s next heist drama! Denzel Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Daisy Edgar-Jones will soon arrive in New Jersey to film ‘Here Comes The Flood.’ Principal photography will take place between September 22 this year and January 22, 2026. Fernando Meirelles will helm the project based on a script by Simon Kinberg.

The elevated love-story heist narrative follows an Iraqi war veteran working as a guard at a bank. When an international thief approaches him with a plan to pull off a heist at the bank, he agrees. What the thief doesn’t know is that the guard is in love with a woman who is a teller at the bank. The guard and his ladylove plan a double-cross that will enable them to escape with the heist money while the blame falls upon the thief.

Denzel Washington played Detective Keith Frazier in ‘Inside Man,’ which is also a heist flick. He is no stranger to crime movies either, having made many characters iconic. Some of his roles are Frank Lucas in ‘American Gangster,’ Robert “Bobby” Trench in ‘2 Guns,’ Walter Garber in ‘The Taking of Pelham 123,’ and Joe “Deke” Deacon in ‘The Little Things.’ His latest credits are Macrinus in ‘Gladiator II,’ and Robert McCall in ‘The Equalizer 3.’ We will next see him as David King in the neo-noir crime thriller movie ‘Highest 2 Lowest,’ also starring Jeffrey Wright and Ice Spice.

Robert Pattinson starred as Constantine “Connie” Nikas in Josh and Benny Safdie’s crime drama ‘Good Time,’ which is about a heist gone wrong and its consequences. Of late, he has starred in a variety of movies, like Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Mickey 17,’ where we saw him as Mickey Barnes, ‘The Batman,’ in the titular role, and Netflix’s ‘The Devil All the Time,’ where he played Reverend Preston Teagardin. His upcoming projects are Lynne Ramsay’s ‘Die My Love’ and Kristoffer Borgli’s ‘The Drama.’

Daisy Edgar-Jones is known for her performance as Marianne Sheridan in the drama series ‘Normal People’ and as Catherine “Kya” Clark in the mystery drama ‘Where the Crawdads Sing.’ Many of us have also seen her in ‘War of the Worlds’ as Emily Gresham and in ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ as Brenda Lafferty. Her latest feature film performance was in Daniel Minahan’s romantic drama ‘On Swift Horses,’ also starring Jacob Elordi, Will Poulter, and Sasha Calle.

Fernando Meirelles directed the Oscar-nominated drama ‘The Two Popes.’ Other projects he helmed include the crime drama ‘360,’ starring Jude Law and Rachel Weisz, the romantic mystery movie ‘The Constant Gardener,’ and the critically acclaimed organized-crime drama ‘City of God,’ which he co-directed with Kátia Lund.

