Where Was Comedy Central’s Hot Mess Holiday Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Comedy Central’s comedy film ‘Hot Mess Holiday’ follows Melanie, a banker who gets dumped by her cheating fiancé during the Diwali holidays. To revive Melanie from her sadness, her best friend Surina plans a vigorous adventure across their city. Their holiday extravaganza takes an unforeseen turn when they come into possession of a multimillion-dollar diamond. The fun-filled expedition of Melanie and Surina unfolds in a captivating cityscape, which adds to the vibrant visual appeal of the film. If you are wondering where Mel and Surina’s misadventures were filmed, let us guide you through the filming location!

Hot Mess Holiday Filming Locations

‘Hot Mess Holiday’ was filmed in its entirety in Illinois, specifically in Chicago. The principal photography of the film commenced under wraps and concluded on September 14, 2021. Now, let’s get into the specific location in detail.

Chicago, Illinois

The filming of ‘Hot Mess Holiday’ took place in Chicago, the third most populous city in the US. Situated on the shores of Lake Michigan, the city is one of the pivotal cultural centers in the Midwestern United States. The filming takes place in and around the city’s urban core, whose enthralling skyscrapers and stunning architectures are nothing but spectacular. The Windy City, with its glorious and sparkling nightlife, enhances the vibrancy of Mel and Surina’s uproarious Diwali weekend. As the film progress, we get to see the city’s grandeur and style in detail, along with the duo’s riotous troubles.

Chicago is the home of diverse sites and locations, making it a major entertainment production center in the region. The city’s water bodies, primarily Lake Michigan, offer enchanting sites. Along with the voguish outlook of the cityscape, Chicago’s beauty also lies in multiple recreational centers that are located all across the city. These include North Park Village Nature Center, Lincoln Park, and more. This variety the city can offer makes it an ideal filming location. Along with these outdoor locations, production facilities like Cinespace Chicago Film Studios and CineCity Studios are also part of Chicago’s entertainment hub.

The city of Chicago has hosted famed productions like ‘Shameless,’ ’Ozark,’ ‘The Dark Knight,’ ‘Goodfellas,’ and many more for filming. The remarkable landmarks and attractions never fail to lure tourists and cultural activities to the heart of the city. Major landmarks include Millennium Park, Navy Pier, Art Institute of Chicago, Willis (Sears) Tower, Grant Park, and the Museum of Science and Industry. The film also offers a look at the city’s flashy shopping centers. Chicago’s rich music history makes it a hub of music festivals, such as Lollapalooza, Pitchfork Music Festival, Chicago Blues Festival, etc.

Hot Mess Holiday Cast

Melanie Chandra essays the role of Melanie, the overachieving banker who goes through a troubled relationship with her fiancé. Surina Jindal essays the role of Surina, the free-spirited bestie of Melanie. Melanie is known for her performance as Malaya Pineda in ‘Code Black’ and Surina is known for her performance as Sarita Shenoy in ‘Succession.’

The rest of the cast includes Ritesh Rajan (Rishi), Kal Penn, Tituss Burgess, Chris Parnell, Chris Geere, Lilly Singh, and Richa Moorjani. Nik Dodani, Ravi Patel, Desmond Chiam, Kunal Dudheker, Punam Patel, Kavi Raz (Gilpreet), and Ty Fanning also appear in the film.

