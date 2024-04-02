House of David Renewed For Season 2 at Prime Video; Seasons 3 and 4 Also in the Works

Amazon Prime Video has renewed the faith-based series ‘House of David’ for a second season. The third and fourth installments of the show are also in the works. The filming of the sophomore season will start around October or November this year, a couple of months after the production of the first installment concludes in Greece. Jonathan Lloyd Walker serves as the project’s showrunner, with Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn on board as directors and executive producers.

In the series, the once-mighty King Saul falls victim to his own pride. A prophet prepares to overthrow him by anointing the outcast shepherd boy David as a second king. As Saul’s fury grows, David navigates love, violence, and politics in the court of the man he is destined to replace. As two kings fight for one kingdom, a war becomes inevitable for David to become king of the Israelites.

Walker is an experienced television figure. His writing credits include Syfy’s fantasy horror drama ‘Van Helsing,’ Citytv’s ‘The Murders,’ and Showcase’s ‘Continuum.’ He also served as a co-executive producer of Netflix’s ‘Wu Assassins.’

Erwin’s most recent feature as a director is ‘Jesus Revolution,’ starring Joel Courtney and Jonathan Roumie. He also co-helmed ‘The Jesus Music,’ a documentary that explores contemporary Christian music, and ‘American Underdog,’ the biopic of renowned quarterback Kurt Warner. His ‘I Can Only Imagine’ depicts the true story of the band, MercyMe.

Gunn and Erwin have previously teamed up numerous times. The latter produced the former’s drama film ‘Ordinary Angels,’ starring Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson. He was a screenwriter of several of Erwin’s movies, mainly ‘Jesus Revolution,’ ‘American Underdog,’ and ‘I Still Believe.’

The project is a part of Amazon MGM Studios’ partnership with The Wonder Project to produce faith-based films and series. The latter banner was launched by Erwin and Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten, along with ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins on board as an advisor and shareholder. Even though Prime Video has not officially announced the third and fourth seasons of the series, the casting plans for the installments are already in place, with an older version of David poised to appear in the latter installment.

Greece is also expected to host the production of season 2 after the completion of the first installment’s production in the country. Henry Cavill-starrer ‘Argylle’ and Netflix’s ‘One Day’ are two of the recently released projects previously shot in the region.

Read More: Jay Roach to Direct ‘The Roses’ Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman