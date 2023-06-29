How Does The Delete Phone Work, Explained

Directed by Parkpoom Wongpoom, Netflix’s Thai drama show ‘Delete’ follows a mysterious device with dangerous powers that plays a destructive role in the lives of a group of people. After Aim and Lilly’s clandestine affair threatens to come out to the public, Lilly discovers a phone that she can use to erase people from existence. Following the discovery, the couple contemplates using the sinister device to buy their freedom and finally be together by deleting their partners, Orn and Too, respectively. However, Lilly goes missing the morning after she plans to delete her controlling husband. Now, surrounded by mystery and lies, Aim must figure out the truth behind the strange phone and find a way to save Lilly.

The series bases itself around the inexplicable “delete phone” with the power to delete people by photographing them. Since the phone plays an immensely crucial role in the plot, viewers are bound to be curious about the mechanism of the device. Here’s everything you need to know about it. SPOILERS AHEAD!

How Does The Phone Work?

The phone is first introduced when Lilly stops by a pharmacy, where a young girl, Claire, approaches her and asks her to take a picture of her using her phone. After Lilly takes Claire’s photograph, the phone flashes brightly and sucks Claire into the lens in a matter of seconds. After Claire disappears, the only thing left behind is a photo of her on the phone.

Initially, Lilly knows next to nothing about Claire’s phone except its ability to delete people. However, Lilly realizes she doesn’t care about the specifics since all she wants now is to leave her marriage and be with her lover Aim. Nevertheless, as the story progresses, we find out more about the phone and the things it’s capable of.

As far as anyone knows, the phone belongs to Claire, the daughter of Police Captian Yuttachai. Claire spends most of her time at the hospital after school since her mother is a healthcare provider. While there, Claire starts to realize many of the patients at the hospital are gravely suffering due to their incurable diseases. Once the patients find out about Claire’s phone, they start begging her to use it on them.

Similarly, Claire’s close friend Natcha, admitted to the hospital for years due to her cancer, asks Claire to delete her as well. After Claire does the same, she realizes she no longer wishes to live herself and randomly asks a woman at a supermarket, who happens to be Lilly, to take a picture of her with the Delete Phone. However, once Claire gets deleted, all the hospital patients that disappeared without a trace return with no memories of what happened after their deletion.

The exact nature of the phone, whether supernatural, magical, or a miracle of science, remains a mystery. Nevertheless, Claire’s story provides a pretty good background about its process. If one takes a picture of someone else, they trap them inside the phone forever. Or at least as long as they themselves remain outside of the phone. Once the deleter themself get deleted, all their past victims appear again at the same place they got deleted from.

The phone allows people to get rid of their worst enemies or even mild annoyances with a simple click of a button. However, it comes with a catch of a never-ending cycle. If you delete someone, people who love them are bound to come after you. The phone doesn’t actually kill people or delete them. Instead, it only gives you the ability to trap them in limbo. If you successfully manage to avoid getting deleted, your victims will cease to exist forever. Nevertheless, if you get deleted, you will replace your victims in limbo and get trapped yourself. Once people return from the limbo, they have no memories of their time away from existence and can continue their lives as they left them.

Since the phone essentially erases people with no outright violence and pain, it allows people to ruin lives without instantly realizing the gravity of their actions. Additionally, the phone disposes of the victims’ bodies, which ensures a lack of evidence. As such, for people like Too, Claire, and June, the phone ends up being something addictive, seen as an easy solution to their problems. When you introduce such a device in practice to a group of people who lie, cheat, and deceit their way through life, it results in a rapid unraveling of their interpersonal grudges and secrets.

