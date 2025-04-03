How to Train Your Dragon 2 Starts Filming in Belfast in January 2026

Hiccup and Toothless will spend the first few months of next year in The Big Smoke! The filming for the live-action adaptation of ‘How to Train Your Dragon 2’ will take place in Belfast, Ireland. The movie is set to go into production in January 2026, with filming expected to continue until April 2026. Dean DeBlois will helm the project and pen its screenplay. Moreover, Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, and Nick Frost will headline the film. The release date of the movie is June 11, 2027.

The news of the sequel emerged a few months ago, following the announcement of the first ‘How to Train Your Dragon‘ live-action movie, which is set to be released on June 13, 2025. Set in the legendary Viking village of Berk, ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ follows Hiccup, a misfit teenager struggling to meet the expectations of his warrior tribe. In a world where Vikings and dragons are sworn enemies, Hiccup’s life takes an unexpected turn when he encounters an injured Night Fury, the rarest and most mysterious dragon species. Instead of slaying it as tradition demands, he chooses to help it heal, naming it Toothless. As their bond grows, Hiccup realizes that dragons are not the mindless beasts his people believe them to be. However, convincing his father, the chief of Berk, and the rest of the village to abandon their deep-seated hatred toward dragons proves to be a daunting challenge.

The sequel, ‘How to Train Your Dragon 2,’ takes place five years later. Now a confident young explorer, Hiccup, along with Toothless and his friends, ventures beyond Berk, discovering new lands. However, their peaceful adventures take a dangerous turn when they encounter the ruthless warlord Drago Bludvist, who is amassing a massive dragon army to seize control of the world. As war looms on the horizon, Hiccup must embrace his destiny as a leader, facing his greatest challenge yet. With the fate of Berk and dragons everywhere hanging in the balance, he is forced to make difficult choices that will shape the future of both species forever.

The live-action adaptation stars Mason Thames as Hiccup and Nico Parker as Astrid. Gerard Butler will play Stoick, while Nick Frost will portray Gobber. While talking about the movie, Dean DeBlois said on stage at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, “We are so excited to give your theaters a big summer title in two years’ time.” Dean has long been associated with the ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ franchise, having directed all three movies in the animated series.

Belfast has recently hosted several major productions, including the action-comedy ‘Old Guy,’ starring Christoph Waltz and Lucy Liu. The hit police drama ‘Blue Lights’ was also filmed in the city and praised for its realistic depiction of law enforcement. Additionally, ‘How to Get to Heaven from Belfast,’ a comedy–thriller by Lisa McGee, began filming in mid-2024. The city is the filming location for the live-action adaptation of the first ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ movie as well.

