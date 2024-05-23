Hulu Orders Prentice Penny’s Pilot ‘Not Cops’

Hulu has ordered vigilante justice in Leimert Park! The streaming platform has greenlit ‘Not Cops,’ a pilot written by Prentice Penny. The project’s filming will start in Atlanta, Georgia, and Los Angeles, California, in July. Penny will also direct the pilot, which revolves around Leimert Park, where the community has defunded its police force, only for local residents to take charge, striving to enact positive change and ensure the area’s safety.

Penny recently directed ‘Black Twitter: A People’s History,’ a documentary exploring the emergence and impact of Black Twitter on the country’s political and cultural spheres through its movements, voices, and memes. He also penned and directed several episodes of HBO’s ‘Insecure,’ which portrays the awkward experiences and racy tribulations of a modern-day African-American woman. Additionally, Penny wrote and directed the Netflix film ‘Uncorked,’ in which Elijah (Mamoudou Athie) must balance his aspiration to become a master sommelier to run the family’s Memphis BBQ business.

Penny also wrote episodes of ABC’s ‘Happy Endings,’ a lively comedy about six dysfunctional thirtysomething friends in Chicago, including shop owner Alex and her ex-fiancé Dave; the deeply-in-love couple Brad and Jane; their perpetually unemployed friend Max; and Penny, a singleton always searching for the right guy. Additionally, he worked as a writer and story editor on ‘Girlfriends,’ a comedy that follows the lives, loves, and losses of four women: Toni, Maya, Lynn, and Joan.

Hulu’s upcoming slate features several highly anticipated shows, including Sterling K. Brown’s ‘Paradise City,’ a thriller created by Dan Fogelman in which Brown plays the head of security for a former president. Another eagerly awaited series is Mahershala Ali’s ‘The Plot,’ a drama described as a cat-and-mouse story that follows Jake, a struggling author who commits an act of literary theft in a bid to revive his career. As his life transforms due to this deception, someone who knows his secret begins to threaten him, forcing Jake to protect himself and his newfound success.

Atlanta is also the filming location of ‘The Plot,’ while ‘Paradise City’ is being shot in Los Angeles. ‘Abbott Elementary,’ which streams on Hulu, also uses Los Angeles as its backdrop. Additionally, Atlanta continues to host the production of ‘Will Trent.’

Read More: Peacock Orders Fight Night; Kevin Hart Cast as the Lead