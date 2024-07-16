New Inspector Lynley Series in the Works

Detective Inspector Thomas Lynley and Sergeant Barbara Havers are set to return to television! The Cinemaholic can announce that ‘Inspector Lynley,’ a TV series based on the character created by Elizabeth George, is in development at Suzanne McAuley’s Salt Films. The project’s filming will start in Dublin and Wicklow, Ireland, in August and conclude by November. Steve Thompson is on board as the writer.

The plot revolves around British aristocratic detective Inspector Thomas Lynley and his working-class partner, Sergeant Barbara Havers, as they solve crimes interwoven with social issues. As the 8th Earl of Asherton, Lynley is from the highest aristocratic order of Britain outside the royal family, while Havers is a perceptive woman who cannot boast a rich heritage. The divide in their social status often makes for interesting conversations and differing perspectives that explore the themes of class and gender.

The show’s source material, the eponymous book series by Elizabeth George, was originally adapted for TV by BBC as ‘The Inspector Lynley Mysteries.’ The show aired between 2001 and 2008, punctuated by a fervent fan campaign to save it from cancellation. We are yet to find out whether the new series will stick closer to the books or, like its predecessor, put its own spin on mysteries and characters. Further details about the cast and crew, as well as the network or streaming platform that will release the project, also remain under wraps.

McAuley is a film and TV producer whose Ireland-based company, Salt Films, is known for creating mystery thriller shows like ‘The Doll Factory,’ ‘Magpie Murders,’ ‘Innocent,’ and ‘Dead Still.’ The banner is also involved in upcoming productions like ‘Moonflower Murders,’ which sees an editor find the solution to a real-life cold case described in Atticus Pünd’s early novels, and ‘I, Jack Wright,’ which revolves around the Wright family and a suspected murder after the patriarch’s third wife and children are left out of the will.

Thompson is a British playwright and seasoned screenwriter who recently wrote for ‘Vienna Blood,’ ‘Leonardo,’ Fox’s ‘Deep State,’ and ‘Jericho.’ He is also penning scripts for projects like ‘Prime Target’ and ‘Young Sherlock.’ When it comes to writing detective mysteries, Thompson has a stellar record with contributions to popular shows such as ‘Sherlock,’ starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. He also has experience exploring class dynamics like the ones explored in the ‘Inspector Lynley’ book series, which can be seen in his work on ‘Upstairs Downstairs.’

The sprawling historical cityscape of Dublin, combined with its picturesque rolling countryside, has made it an attractive shooting destination for both British and international productions. With its robust filming infrastructure, local government support, and financial incentives, the city and its surrounding landscapes have often stood in for various British regions in movies and television.

This holds true for detective shows as well, which benefit from its evocative Georgian architecture and the gloomy atmosphere created by its climatic conditions. Some detective shows and films shot in Dublin include Netflix’s ‘Wednesday,’ ‘Cult Killer,’ ‘Ripper Street,’ ‘Marlowe,’ ‘Dublin Murders,’ and ‘Innocent.’ Some of the similar movies and series shot in Wicklow include ‘Murder, She Wrote: The Celtic Riddle,’ ‘Johnny Nobody,’ and ‘Widows’ Peak.’

