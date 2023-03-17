Is Agent Elvis’ Bobby Ray Based on Elvis’ Real Friend?

Netflix’s ‘Agent Elvis’ is an adult animated comedy series co-created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie. It features the voice of Matthew McConaughey as the world-famous singer Elvis Presley. In the series, Elvis is recruited by the top-secret spy agency TCB and becomes a secret agent under the command of The Commander. Elvis undertakes life-threatening missions and goes on many adventures with his sidekick Bobby Ray. Given Elvis’ friendship with Bobby and their close bond, viewers must wonder if the character of Bobby Ray is inspired by one of Elvis’ real-life friends. In that case, allow us to share everything we know about Boby Ray from ‘Agent Elvis.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!

Who Voices Bobby Ray?

Bobby Ray is a supporting character in the animated television series ‘Agent Elvis,’ Bobby is a member of Elvis’ inner circle and accompanies him on all his concerts and secret missions. He acts as a one-man entourage for Elvis and is extremely dedicated to the singer’s well-being. Bobby is mild-matter but extremely resourceful and often saves Elvis from dangerous situations. In the series, actor, and stunt performer, Johnny Knoxville provides the voice of Bobby Ray.

Knoxville rose to prominence with the MTV stunt show ‘Jackass.’ He is also known for his work on the subsequent films based on the show, including 2022’s fourth installment ‘Jackass Forever.’ Knoxville plays Sonny West in the 2016 comedy-drama film ‘Elvis & Nixon,’ inspired by Elvis’ meeting with President Richard Nixon in 1970. His voice-acting credits include ‘SpongeBob SquarePants,’ ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,’ and ‘Family Guy.’ Some viewers might also recognize Knoxville as Clay Barber from the short-lived Hulu sitcom ‘Reboot.’

Is Bobby Ray Based on Elvis’ Real Friend?

Bobby Ray does not appear to be based on a singular real-life personality. In reality, no person with the exact name is known to be a part of Elvis Presley’s entourage. The acclaimed singer is known for his larger-than-life persona, and his inner circle was an essential part of Elvis’ public image and personal life. Since the series is co-created by Elvis’ wife, Priscilla Presley, the character of Bobby Ray is likely based on more than one of Elvis’ real-life friends.

In reality, Elvis’ entourage of friends, employees, and associates who were extremely close to him was called the “Memphis Mafia,” a reference to the singer’s hometown. The Memphis Mafias are referenced in the show’s second episode, and Elvis clarifies that Bobby Ray is not a part of his inner circle. Nonetheless, Bobby Ray seems close to Elvis and serves several roles for his boss.

The most obvious inspiration for the character could be Robert Ford Ogdin, commonly known as Bobby Ogdin. Born on September 28, 1945, Ogdin is a Nashville-based recording session pianist known as a part of Elvis’ TCB Band. Similarly, Bobby Ray works with Elvis on missions for TBC, a secret government spy agency. Hence, Bobby Ray might be partially inspired by Bobby Ogdin.

In the series, Bobby Ray works as Elvis’ bodyguard, driver, and stunt double in different instances. In reality, Robert Gene “Red” West was a member of Elvis’ inner circle known for serving as the King’s stunt double when he ventured into acting. West was one of Elvis’ closet confidants and served as the singer’s bodyguard until he was fired in 1976. In 1977, he published ‘Elvis: What Happened?’ a tell-all memoir detailing his experiences with Elvis and the latter’s drug dependence.

Similarly, other members of the Memphis Mafia might also have contributed to the creation of Bobby Ray. Ultimately, Bobby Ray is a fictional character who serves as a one-man entourage for Elvis in the fictional television series depicting the “King of Rock and Roll” as a secret agent.

Read More: Best Elvis Presley Movies You Must See