Is Choose Love’s Scott Michael Foster Married or Dating? Who is His Girlfriend?

The quandary of choices plagues the protagonist in ‘Choose Love.’ The Netflix romantic comedy movie revolves around Cami, a woman who feels she’s missed out on life. As she begins to question her relationship with her and is pushed to choose between a steady boyfriend, the one who got away, and a charming rockstar, several humorous themes follow. Scott Michael Foster plays Paul, Cami’s long-term boyfriend, who inevitably becomes the center of a love triangle. So, if you’re also curious and want to know more about the actor who embodies the role of the hapless man whose stable love life takes a sudden hit, look no further because we’ve got all the information right here!

Scott Michael Foster’s Age and Background

Born in Illinois, Scott Michael Foster grew up in the suburbs of Dallas after his family relocated to Highland Village, Texas. Growing up, Foster found inspiration through his family and two elder sisters. Following his sisters’ footsteps, Foster also dabbled in local theatre at a very young age. While his formative years were shaped by an inherent interest in entertainment and movies, the actor also focused on his education.

In 2019, the actor and his family had to sustain an unfortunate tragedy when they lost the matriarch of the family. Nevertheless, Foster still remains thankful for all the time he got to spend with his mother and repeatedly showcases his love and affection for her. The Texan graduated from Edward S. Marcus High School and attended the Collin County Community College. Here, he studied the Quad C Theatre Program, which eventually propelled the 38-year-old to kickstart his dreams.

Scott Michael Foster’s Profession

After accruing ample experience in theory, Foster decided to actualize his dreams. To this end, he took the plunge and moved to Los Angeles. Having moved to California, Foster decided to refine his abilities as well. Here, the movie star attended acting classes while simultaneously booking commercials and auditioning for roles. In the years that followed, he was able to secure several roles in independent films and small acting gigs.

Finally, in 2007, Foster bagged the role of Cappie on the ABC television series, ‘Greek.’ This role proved to be the breakthrough Foster needed in his career. For the next five years, Foster gained wide renown for his work on the show. Simultaneously, he also devoted time to his own oeuvre. In 2011, Foster wrote and starred in Comedy Central’s ‘Neighbros.’ Following this feat, he also appeared in productions like, ‘Law & Order: LA,’ ‘Melissa & Joey,’ ‘Friends with Benefits,’ and ‘Parenthood.’

Subsequently, Foster continued to hone his skills in front of the camera and appeared in the Emmy Nominated series, ‘The River.’ He also acted alongside David Duchovny in ‘Californication.’ While his performances in ‘Once Upon a Time,’ ‘Blood & Oil,’ ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,’ and ‘You’ have been widely acclaimed, Foster has also accrued renown for his musical talent. The television and movie personality has also been a drummer and is part of Siren’s Eye. The band released their first EP in 2009 and has since enthralled audiences. Scott has also showcased his acumen in Netflix’s ‘Choose Love.’

Is Scott Michael Foster Single?

Foster’s work hasn’t just earned him wide renown and recognition. In addition, it also gave him a chance to discover a romantic relationship with a fellow colleague. Scott Michael Foster is currently in a relationship with Carson Fagerbakke. The duo seemingly started dating in 2019 which was when they first made their relationship public through social media. The ‘Dynasty’ actress and ‘Greek’ actor have also starred together in ‘Love, for Real.’ While the co-stars have never divulged any details about their relationship, it is apparent that they share deep respect and affection for one another.

In addition to attending several events together, Foster and Fagerbakke continuously take to their social media to appreciate their partners. The duo is currently based in California and are pet parents to two cats, Jack and Maisie. While Foster has sustained the loss of his dogs, Charlie and Oliver, he still enjoys the companionship of his cats and reminisces about the fifteen years he shared with his furry friends. When Foster and Fagerbakke aren’t engaged in work commitments, they also like to unwind and take road trips.

The movie personality was also supposedly dating Laura Prepon a few years ago. It is purported that the couple was together for five years before calling it quits. Nevertheless, Foster continues to experience bliss with his current partner, Carson Fagerbakke. As such, we continue to await all the professional and personal milestones Scott Michael Foster will achieve in the future!

