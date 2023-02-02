Is Daughter of the Bride on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Daughter of the Bride’ is a romantic comedy movie that follows a daughter and her mother whose lives get turned upside down when a man enters the latter’s life and asks for her hand in marriage by proposing to her. Directed by Annette Haywood-Carter, the romantic film features hilarious onscreen performances from talented actors like Marcia Gay Harden, Halston Sage, Aidan Quinn, and Andrew Richardson. If you are into romcoms, there is a high chance that you will be interested to learn more about this film. Luckily, we have gathered all the details regarding the same!

What is Daughter of the Bride About?

The story revolves around Diane and Kate, who are more than just mother and daughter, as they consider themselves best friends too. However, when a new man named Bruce enters Diane’s life, and the two get engaged after briefly dating, it catches her daughter by surprise as she tries to come to terms with it. While Kate subconsciously tries to sabotage her mother’s wedding plans, she crosses paths with her handsome neighbor, Josh. So, will the relationship between Diane and Kate change after all? Well, you will have to watch the movie yourself to find that out. Here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Daughter of the Bride on Netflix?

No, ‘Daughter of the Bride’ is unavailable for streaming on Netflix. But there are some similar romantic comedy films that you might enjoy watching using your subscription. We suggest you watch ‘You People‘ and ‘Set It Up.’

Is Daughter of the Bride on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers will have to look for ‘Daughter of the Bride’ on other platforms as it is not on the streamer. However, instead of letting it disappoint you, make sure to check out fun alternatives that HBO Max offers, such as ‘Father of the Bride.’ Although it is more about the father-daughter relationship, it also focuses on the changes that the wedding of a loved one brings to one’s life.

Is Daughter of the Bride on Hulu?

We hate to tell you that Hulu doesn’t include ‘Daughter of the Bride’ in its library. But don’t let it stop you from watching similar rom-com films that the streamer provides its users, including ‘Enough Said‘ and ‘The Answer Man.’

Is Daughter of the Bride on Amazon Prime?

No, Amazon Prime doesn’t house ‘Daughter of the Bride’ in its expansive collection. Alternatively, you may choose to put your subscription to good use by watching other rom-coms on the streaming giant. We recommend you watch ‘Mothers of the Bride‘ and ‘Winter Wedding.’

Where to Watch Daughter of the Bride Online?

‘Daughter of the Bride’ has been released in theaters and on VOD platforms. So, you can buy or rent the comedy movie on Vudu and Spectrum on Demand. For those wishing to catch the film on the big screen, you can find show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Daughter of the Bride For Free?

Although ‘Daughter of the Bride’ can be purchased on VOD platforms, it is not yet available on streaming platforms. It means that there is currently no way to stream this romantic film for free. What you can do is wait for it to land on any digital platform offering a free trial to its new users. That said, we humbly request our readers always to pay for the applicable subscription to watch the content they want instead of resorting to unethical methods to do the same.

Read More: Best Mother-Daughter Movies