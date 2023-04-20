Is Ghosted on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Ghosted’ is an action-adventure comedy movie that revolves around a chance meeting between a charming young man and an enigmatic woman which turns into something adventurous as they both get pulled into a mission to save the world. Helmed by Dexter Fletcher, the rom-com film features some of the biggest names in the Hollywood industry, including Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Mike Moh, and Tate Donovan. So, if you are a fan of any of the actors or the genre itself, you must be excited to know more about this film. Well, luckily for you, we have gathered all the necessary information regarding the same!

What is Ghosted About?

When Cole crosses paths with the enigmatic Sadie, and they both go out on a date together, he instantly falls deeply in love with her. However, when she starts ghosting him over texts, he travels all the way to London to find out if she feels the same for him as well. Sooner rather than later, Cole finds out that Sadie is actually a secret agent, following which they both get involved in an international adventure to save the world. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the action film yourself!

Is Ghosted on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers might be a bit disappointed to know that ‘Ghosted’ is not a part of the streamer’s catalog of content. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to some excellent alternatives, such as ‘Red Notice‘ and ‘True Memoirs of an International Assassin.’

Is Ghosted on HBO Max?

We hate to break it to you that HBO Max doesn’t include ‘Ghosted’ in its library. But don’t let it disappoint you too much because the streamer offers you plenty of similar movies, including ‘The Heat‘ and ‘Killers.’

Is Ghosted on Disney+?

No, ‘Ghosted’ is not available for streaming on Disney+. Instead of letting it get to you, you can choose to tune into a similar action-adventure movie like ‘Jungle Cruise.’

Is Ghosted on Hulu?

No, Hulu does not house ‘Ghosted’ in its expansive collection. However, you can always turn to other alternatives on the streamer, such as the likes of ‘Date Night‘ and ‘Johnny English Strikes Again.’

Is Ghosted on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers will need to look for ‘Ghosted’ on other platforms as it is unavailable on the streaming giant. But the streamer houses plenty of similar movies you can tune into, including ‘Shotgun Wedding‘ and ‘The Lost City.’

Where to Watch Ghosted Online?

‘Ghosted’ has been exclusively released on Apple TV+. Besides that, you don’t have any other option to watch the Chris Evans starrer online. Hence, we suggest you subscribe to the platform to get access to the film instantly!

How to Stream Ghosted For Free?

Fortunately, Apple TV+ offers a 7-day free trial to its new subscribers, which you can take advantage of to stream ‘Ghosted’ free of cost. Having said that, we humbly request our readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume and support the art of cinema instead of resorting to unethical methods to do the same.

