Upon deciding to not pursue dating, Sophie and Jesse starts to cherish an endearing companionship in Hulu’s sitcom ‘How I Met Your Father.’ Jesse always succeeds in understanding the emotional conflicts Sophie deals with to extend his support and guidance. From her childhood traumas to relationship issues, Sophie talks about the predicaments she faces with Jesse since she knows that he can understand her, leading her to consider dating him upon the breakup with Drew.

Sophie and Jesse’s much-awaited union faces a severe challenge in the first season finale of the show. Since the startling development can pave the way for Jesse’s departure from New York City and Christopher Lowell’s exit from the show, fans must be worried about the same. Well, let us share our thoughts about it! SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Happened to Jesse?

Even though Sophie and Drew’s relationship progresses pleasingly at first, Sophie realizes that Drew cannot understand her as Jesse does. She realizes that she is more comfortable with Jesse rather than with Drew, leading her to break up with the vice-principal. Jesse starts dating Sophie but their togetherness gets tested when he expresses his love for the latter in his sleep. Sophie freaks out listening to what Jesse says and they have a conversation about the same.

Jesse says to Sophie that he meant what he said unintentionally. He explains that he is sure about her and their relationship enough to reject Meredith and her offer to join her band for the band’s upcoming tour. Sophie finds Jesse’s actions overbearing, only for the latter to ask her to leave. When Sophie leaves, Jesse and Meredith meet and they kiss. As Jesse decides to welcome Meredith again to his life, there’s a possibility that he will leave New York City to accompany her in her tour, opening a gateway for Christopher Lowell to leave the show. So, is Lowell leaving the sitcom? Let’s find out!

Is Jesse Leaving HIMYF? Will Christopher Lowell Be in Season 2?

Even after the embarrassing breakup with Meredith, Jesse longed to return to her, until Sophie’s arrival in his life. In Sophie, Jesse finds a very compatible companion, which increases his expectations. When Sophie confronts him about his love for her, Jesse finds it more than bearable. In the spur-of-the-moment, he reunites with Meredith. Since Sophie is expected to build a relationship with Ian, Jesse may consider moving away from New York City for a while to deal with the hurt and to make amends with Meredith. He may accept Meredith’s offer to join her in the tour, setting the stage for Christopher Lowell to potentially leave the show.

However, neither Hulu nor Lowell has released any statements regarding Jesse’s supposed departure. According to co-creator Elizabeth Berger, there is a possibility that Jesse will consider his reunion with Meredith as a mistake, leading him to deal with the consequences of his actions. Even if he completely decides to give Meredith a second chance, Jesse may need to work on the hurt he suffers for a long time before starting a musical expedition with her. Considering that Jesse and Meredith’s relationship isn’t carved in stone, we may see him emotionally conflicted in the second season. Since Jesse possesses considerable scope as a character, he is likely to be part of the sophomore season.

Considering these factors and possibilities, we believe that Christopher Lowell will be in ‘How I Met Your Father’ season 2. We may see Jesse dealing with the repercussions of his reunion with Meredith while struggling to accept Sophie’s potential relationship with Ian. Jesse and Sophie may even consider being friends to continue extending their support to each other.

