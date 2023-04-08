Is Jubilee’s Sumitra Kumari Based on a Bollywood Actress?

Amazon Prime’s ‘Jubilee’ is an Indian period drama series set in the early 1950s that follows the Golden Age of Indian cinema and the people who are responsible for the creation of some of the most iconic films. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the intriguing storyline is accentuated by a stellar cast that includes the likes of Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Sidhant Gupta, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ram Kapoor.

One of the most stand-out performances in the series has been given by Aditi Rao Hydari as the elegant Sumitra Kumari, an actress and the co-founder of Roy Talkies, which she established with her husband, Srikant Roy (Prosenjit Chatterjee). At the beginning of ‘Jubilee,’ it is Sumitra Kumari’s actions that act as an impetus to push the rest of the story and character arcs forward. With such an introduction, it is natural for anybody to wonder what the inspiration for a character like hers might be. If you are one of these people, here’s everything you need to know about the real-life connections to Sumitra Kumari. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Is Sumitra Kumari a Real Bollywood Actress?

No, Sumitra Kumari is not based on a Bollywood actress. She does, however, take inspiration from renowned actress Devika Rani. The parallels between Sumitra Kumari in ‘Jubilee’ and Devika Rani in real-life are quite striking. Like Sumitra, she was also the co-founder of a famous studio, Bombay Talkies, alongside her film producer husband, Himanshu Rai. Other similarities between the character and the actress make up the bulk of the first half of ‘Jubilee.’

Devika Rani started her career with ‘Jawani Ki Hawa,’ a crime thriller that was released in 1935. Her co-star at the time was Najam-Ul-Hasan, whom the actress became romantically involved with, much like Sumitra Kumari at the beginning of ‘Jubilee’ with Jamshed Khan, Roy Talkies’ first Madan Kumar. The two run away together but are soon brought back by Srikant Roy’s most trusted aid, Binod Das (Aparshakti Khurana). But while Najam was merely fired from his job as punishment, Jamshed suffered a much more gruesome fate as part of a careful ploy by Binod.

Though the resemblance between these real-life events and the story of ‘Jubilee’ is rather obvious, it is still a fictitious story that is merely trying to emulate the nostalgia of the ’50s and not history itself. Beyond this, Sumitra Kumari is her own person and part of a story that is at its core about people – their dreams, ambitions, and relentless struggle to make a name for themselves.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s depiction of Sumitra Kumari is what makes the character feel alive in every sense of the word. Her very presence on screen has a gravity to it and commands attention to herself, which is quite fitting for her role as an imperious actress at the forefront of one of the biggest film studios. The charm with which Hydari conducts herself as Sumitra adds to the nostalgia of ‘Jubilee’ and makes one believe that they’ve stepped back in time, if only for a moment.

Therefore, while the character of Sumitra Kumari does take her inspiration from Devika Rani, it isn’t all there is to the character. The steel in her voice with which Sumitra steers a business deal between her husband and film distributors and other such instances in ‘Jubilee’ come from the creative minds of Vikramaditya Motwane, Soumik Sen, and the show’s screenplay writer, Atul Sabharwal. And though her on-screen appearance is sparsely distributed throughout the episodes, there is no question in anybody’s mind that she will be the center of attention for each and every dramatic moment.

