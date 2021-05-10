‘Magnum P.I.’ is an action drama series that is a reboot of the 1980s series of the same name that ran from 1980 to 1988. Peter M. Lenkov and Eric Guggenheim developed the new iteration that updates the characters and concept of the original series (starring Tom Selleck in the titular role) for the newer generation while also maintaining the fun and cool vibe of the source material.

One of the updated characters is Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks), who is a man named Jonathan Higgins in the original series. Audiences have grown to adore the new version of the classic character and have been invested in her storyline. Recent developments have raised a question mark over the future of Higgins and actress Perdita Weeks, who essays the role. Is Higgins leaving ‘Magnum P.I.?’ Let’s find out!

Is Juliet Higgins Leaving Magnum P.I.?

Juliet Higgins is first introduced to the audience in the series premiere titled ‘I Saw the Sun Rise.’ She is the majordomo to Robin Masters and looks after Robin’s Nest. Higgins is a former MI6 agent with extensive field experience and often partners up with Magnum on many cases. In the seventeenth episode of the show’s second season titled ‘The Night Has Eyes,’ Higgins has trouble with her visa and faces potential deportation to the UK. Magnum suggests they get married so she can obtain a green card and remain in the US.

However, Robin makes her the owner of Robin’s Nest, which resolves her visa issues, and she breaks off her fake engagement with Magnum. Since then, Magnum has developed strong romantic feelings for Higgins, and the two have subsequently reduced their bickering. In the third season, she begins to date Dr. Ethan Shah, and they form a somewhat rocky relationship. In the penultimate episode of the season called ‘Before the Fall,’ she confesses to Ethan about her past, leading Ethan to question whether she is hiding something more from him.

Despite Higgins’ reassurance that she has told him everything, Ethan suggests they take a break as he is set to depart on a six-month-long Doctors Without Borders assignment. This got fans excited as Magnum could finally able to confess his feelings to Higgins and possibly start a romantic relationship with her. However, the season 3 finale titled ‘Bloodline’ not only dashed any hopes of that happening, but it also puts Magnum and Higgins further apart.

Ethan asks Higgins to join him on his six-month trip, and by the end of the episode, she agrees. The two then say their goodbyes and depart as Magnum remains in Hawaii. This raises the essential question: whether or not Higgins will return in the new season? Her final scene in season 3 is very much in the vein of “driving off into the sunset” happy ending, which makes it possible that Higgins won’t return in season 4. Actress Perdita Weeks posted a picture on her Instagram account to celebrate the season 3 finale.

Upon closer inspection, the caption of the image hints that the actress will return in the upcoming season, and the goodbye is only for the time being. Furthermore, the British actress hasn’t expressed an intention to leave the series anytime soon. The producers and the network also haven’t announced her departure. Therefore, in all likelihood, Weeks will return as Higgins in season 4. For now, fans will have to wait for the new season of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to find out how Higgins’ trip with Ethan went and whether there is a chance of her and Magnum getting together.

