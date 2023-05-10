Is Kola Bokinni’s Isaac McAdoo Gay in Ted Lasso?

Apple TV+’s ‘Ted Lasso‘ is a sports-comedy series that follows the titular coach as he attempts to take AFC Richmond, a Premier League club, to the heights of the footballing world. However, Ted’s core philosophy and coaching style lie in improving the individuals he works with in every aspect of their life so they can give it all on the football pitch. One of the most conflicting aspects of a footballer’s life is their private life which is often ignored due to their celebrity status. The same is evident in the ninth episode of season 3, as club captain Isaac McAdoo (Kola Bokinni) has a violent outburst to a homophobic slur. If you are wondering whether Kola Bokinni’s Isaac McAdoo is gay in ‘Ted Lasso,’ here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Who Plays Isaac McAdoo?

In ‘Ted Lasso,’ Isaac McAdoo is a footballer who plays for AFC Richmond and is first introduced in the series premiere episode. Isaac is a no-nonsense central defender who forms the cornerstone of the Richmond team under Ted Lasso. Initially, Issac, along with his close friend, Colin Hughes, a left-winger, is one of the underlings of the bad body forward Jamie Tartt. However, with Ted’s support and attention, Isaac slowly moves away from his bully image and becomes a dependable player for the team. After Roy Kent’s retirement and Richmond’s relegation to the EFL Championship, Isaac is appointed the team captain.

In the series, British actor Kola Bokinni plays the role of Isaac McAdoo. Bokinni hails from Peckham, London, and studied at the BRIT School. He ventured into acting after participating in some stage plays. Bokinni’s first screen acting credit came in the anthology sci-fi series ‘Black Mirror,’ appearing as Lennard in the fifth episode of season 3, titled ‘Men Against Fire.’ However, Bokinni is best known for playing Leyton in the crime-drama series ‘Top Boy.’ He is credited as a recurring cast member for the first two seasons of ‘Ted Lasso,’ before being promoted to a series regular for the third season.

Is Isaac McAdoo Gay?

The third season of ‘Ted Lasso’ explores the complex situation faced by the LGBTQ+ community, especially in the sporting community. The storyline first comes to light in the third episode when we discover Colin Hughes, Isaac’s close friend, and teammate, is gay. However, Colin keeps his sexuality a secret from his teammates and coaches. In the eighth episode of season 3, titled ‘We’ll Never Have Paris,’ Isaac discovers Colin is gay after going through the latter’s phone. However, Isaac walks away from Colin and does not entertain a conversation about the topic. In the following episode, Isaac gives Colin a cold shoulder and refuses to discuss the issue. During Richmond’s match against Brighton, a fan hurls a homophobic slur at Isaac, instigating an outburst from the Richmond captain.

In the dressing room, the players discuss the reason behind Isaac’s outburst during half-time. Some players theorize that the homophobic slur hurt Isaac because he is gay. However, Isaac is not gay and feels conflicted because Colin is keeping his sexuality a secret. At the episode’s end, Colin comes out to the team and receives overwhelming support. Isaac and Colin also resolve their issue, and Isaac expresses his support for Colin. Meanwhile, Kola Bokinni, who plays Isaac McAdoo, does not appear to be gay in real life. Although Bokinni has chosen to keep his dating life private, his character in the series is not gay. Given the trend of casting gay actors for such roles, it is safe to say Bokinni is not gay in real life since neither is his character.

