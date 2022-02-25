Is Leo Suter Married or Dating? Who is His Girlfriend?

Created by Jeb Stuart, ‘Vikings: Valhalla‘ is a magnificent action-adventure historical drama TV series. A sequel to ‘Vikings,’ it begins a century after the original series and depicts the conclusion of the Viking Age. As the tensions between the British and the Viking clans escalate, the courageous Norse people embark on a journey across the oceans while battling to survive. In addition, they tackle the growing religious conflicts within their clans. One of the intriguing protagonists who has caught everyone’s eye is Harald Sigurdsson, popularly known as the last great Viking.

British actor Leo Suter brings the character of Harald alive with his brilliant acting skills. He is also known for his performance as Edward Drummond in the historical drama TV series ‘Victoria’ and Jack Yorke in the thriller TV series ‘Clique.’ Over the years, the handsome actor has gained a massive fan following. Naturally, his fans must be highly curious about his off-screen life. If you wish to find out more about Leo Suter, we’ve got all the information you need. Let’s get started!

Leo Suter’s Early Life and Background

On September 26, 1993, Leo Suter was born in London to the late Dame Helen Alexander DBE and the late Dame Helen Alexander DBE and Tim Suter. His mother was a renowned businesswoman and the Chancellor of the University of Southampton from 2011 to 2017, while his father is an organ master who presently works as a media executive with the Broadband Stakeholder Group. Leo’s brother, Gregory Suter, serves as the Strategic Projects Manager for England Rugby, while their sister, Nina Suter, is the Head Of Communications at a global investment firm.

Unfortunately, the trio’s loving mother passed away of cancer at age 60 in 2017. Leo studied at Colet Court and St. Paul’s School, where he developed an interest in acting since the tender age of eleven. Furthermore, he sang in his father’s choir and developed excellent singing skills. In an interview, Leo shared that he had been inspired into the field by his English teacher.

Leo further added that he took his first step by performing an extract from the play ‘Macbeth.’ he eventually went on to participate in several stage productions throughout his school life, such as ‘The Winterting’ and ‘The Alchemist.’ His final school play was ‘Romeo and Juliet’ by the Southwark Playhouse, which landed him his first professional acting contract and agent.

Leo Suter’s Acting Career

Leo Suter continued displaying his skills in plays while studying Human Sciences at New College, Oxford. He also performed in ‘Romeo and Juliet’ as part of the Thelma Holt International Shakespeare Tour to Japan; the actor enjoys acting on stage to date. His first professional acting debut was in the sitcom ‘Bad Education,’ after which he starred in movies like ‘Maleficent‘ and ‘Fallen.’ One of his breakthrough roles is as Robert in the musical romantic drama movie ‘I’ll Find You.’

The charming actor became a worldwide sensation after essaying pivotal characters in the historical TV series ‘Beecham House‘ and ‘Sanditon.’ Moreover, he has appeared in TV series like ‘The Liberator,’ ‘Ransom,’ and ‘Intelligence,’ and numerous short films including ‘Round and Round the Garden,’ ‘Wight,’ and ‘In Passing, I Am.’

Is Leo Suter Dating Anyone?

Leo Suter is highly vocal about his passion for acting but equally private about his personal life. Not much is known about his past relationships, and from what we can tell, he seems to be single as of the present. However, it cannot be completely ruled out if he is seeing someone in secret. Apart from acting, the actor is a skilled piano player and loves cricket and dogs.

In a 2017 interview, Leo spoke about being a fan of acting auditions and shared, “Its nice to get the chance to show what you can do — especially when it involves meeting a director or trying the scene out with a member of the cast. That way you really get a sense of what the project is going to be like, and get to play around with things a little more.”

In addition, the 28-year-old expressed his gratitude at playing different characters in another interview and said, “I think, at their heart, theatre, television and film all rely upon the same thing; an actor needs to find the truth of a situation and play it… And it’s a treat to get to play such different characters and to stretch my acting muscles. To experience this diversity at a young age is really useful.”

Presently, Leo is enjoying working with his castmates on ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ and shares a good camaraderie with co-star Sam Corlett. Thus, we can say that he is dating his work at the moment and busy expanding his repertoire of excellent roles.

