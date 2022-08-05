Is Lifetime’s Lies Beneath the Surface Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Jose Montesinos, ‘Lies Beneath the Surface,’ AKA ‘Deadly Suspicion,’ is a Lifetime thriller film that follows a woman named Hanna Nielsen. After the death of her daughter and getting divorced from her husband, Hanna decides to get a fresh start. While kayaking in a remote lake, her attention is drawn to a nearby cabin. After some close inspection, she realized that the mother and daughter that live on the property might be in mortal danger.

After being rebuffed by the authorities, Hanna decides to keep an eye out for the family on her own and uncovers the truth that involves an abusive husband and dangerous mother-in-law. Fans of the movie consider the film’s storyline and backdrops as major factors behind its popularity. Naturally, this has led many to ponder how the movie came to be. Is it inspired by real-life events or simply a work of fiction? Where exactly were the scenes for the visually appealing movie lensed? Well, we are here to explore the same and more!

Is Lies Beneath the Surface a True Story?

No, ‘Lies Beneath the Surface’ is not based on a true story. The film was written by Matt Fitzsimons, whose other works include ‘Psycho Intern’ and ‘Murder on Maple Drive.’ The Jose Montesinos directorial presents the audience with a gripping albeit fictional storyline that does seem to be inspired by certain themes from real life. Hence, the movie provides a realistic feel to the audience and leaves them wondering how the story can be connected to reality.

Incidents similar to the situation brewing in the beach cabin in the Lifetime thriller can be found in real-life. We would like to draw your attention to the case of Christopher Otero-Rivera and Angel Rivera, a father and son duo from Florida. On October 21, 2019, Christopher’s estranged wife Nicole Montalvo was last seen dropping their 9-year-old son at school. Six days later, her remains were found in a property that belonged to Christopher and Angel.

Apparently, the married couple was arguing over the custody of their son. The father and son duo were arrested on murder charges, while Christopher’s mother, Wanda Nereida Rivera, was also arrested for evidence tampering. In July 2021, Christopher and Angel were given life sentences for the murder, 15 years for dismembering Nicole’s body, and 5 additional years for evidence tampering.

Despite varied motives and circumstances, the crimes depicted in ‘Life Beneath the Surface’ can be traced to real life. The idea of abusive spouses and dangerous inlaws is not a far-fetched fictional element as such cases often take place in day-to-day life. The Lifetime thriller plays with such themes from reality to present the viewers with a tale that many might be able to see as a story that might take place off-screen.

Lies Beneath the Surface Filming Locations

‘Lies Beneath the Surface’ was filmed primarily in Clearwater, Florida. Principal photography for the movie took place in the months of November and December in 2021. At the time of recording, the Lifetime thriller was still under its original title, ‘Deadly Suspicion.’ Let’s take a closer look at the details of the location of the movie.

Clearwater, Florida

Located in Pinellas County, Clearwater is a beachside city in Florida. Given the sheer number of waterside scenes in ‘Lies Beneath the Surface,’ it is easy to see why the movie was lensed in the area. With Tampa Bay to the southeast and the Gulf of Mexico to the west, Clearwater is an integral part of the Tampa Bay Area. Some well-known lakes in the city and the surrounding area include Crest Lake and Lake Bellevue. As such, the filmmakers had plenty of locations to choose from to shoot the scenes set in a cabin beside a lake.

Clearwater is one of the beloved shooting locations in the state of Florida. The projects framed in the city are lensed under the St. Petersburg/Clearwater Film Commission. The organization helps filmmakers effectively create their projects. They also try and support local films and hold workshops to impart the art of filmmaking. Popular movies shot in Clearwater include ‘Magic Mike’ and ‘Cocoon.’

Lies Beneath the Surface Cast

Actress Lelia Symington takes up the role of Hanna Nielsen in ‘Lies Beneath the Surface.’ You may recognize her from other works like ‘Bury Me Twice’ and ‘Brut Force.’ Michael Perl portrays Cooper in the Lifetime thriller and has previously been a part of ‘The Walls Are Watching‘ and ‘Aloha with Love.’ Other appearances in the movie include Ben Swilley as Lou, Sarah Malfara as Kate, and Ashleigh Ann Wood as Liz. Brad Worch II acts as Jason Marks, while Rhonda Davis plays Alice Marks.

