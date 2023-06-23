Is Lifetime’s My Husband’s Worst Mistake Based on a True Story?

Lifetime’s ‘My Husband’s Worst Mistake‘ is a thriller drama film that centers upon Brad Collins and Amy, a married couple who are happily married to each other, or at least it seems that way on the surface. In reality, Brad’s love for her has slowly taken the form of obsession as he tries to be more in control of his wife with each passing year. Things turn from bad to worse when he learns about Amy’s affair with a colleague as Brad is heartbroken and devastated.

When a huge argument ensues between Brad and Amy, she pushes him, and as an impulse, he does the same which causes her to trip and hit her head severely, so much so that he has accidentally killed the love of his life. The Roxanne Boisvert directorial is a part of the network’s ‘Unhappily Ever After’ lineup and stars Matt Wells, Sarah Cleveland, Scott Gibson, Jinesea Bianca Lewis, Nicole Moller, and Derick Agyemang. Owing to the realistic themes of jealousy and murder, many of the viewers are bound to wonder if ‘My Husband’s Worst Mistake’ is based on true events or not. Well, let’s explore the same in detail, shall we?

Is My Husband’s Worst Mistake a True Story?

No, ‘My Husband’s Worst Mistake’ is not based on a true story. In fact, the enthralling and gripping storyline of the film can be credited to the creative minds of David DeCrane (known for ‘One Small Indiscretion,’ ‘Pretty Little Addict,’ ‘My Life as a Dead Girl,’ and ‘The Girl He Met Online’) and Elizabeth Stuart (known for ‘Psycho Sweet 16,’ ‘The Perfect Wedding,’ ‘A Daughter’s Revenge,’ and ‘Double Mommy’). The two screenwriters combined their high level of penmanship and the years of experience they have had in the industry to conjure up a thrilling and realistic screenplay.

Cases of jealous husbands taking some rash and regrettable actions against their wives are not something unheard of in real life, which is one of the reasons why you have questions regarding the Lifetime movie’s authenticity. For instance, in October 2022, 44-year-old Pairoj Singthong was arrested for allegedly murdering his 31-year-old wife named Sararat Ratchasin with a hammer at their house in Nonthaburi province, near Bangkok. Reports claimed that he got home angry as he was suspicious of his wife having an affair, and he let his blind jealousy take over.

Another reason why ‘My Husband’s Worst Mistake’ seems familiar to many of you is that the themes of jealousy, adultery, and murder have been tackled by numerous movies and TV shows over the years. One of the aptest examples has to be that of the 1998 Andrew Davis directorial ‘A Perfect Murder.’ The remake of the 1954 movie ‘Dial M for Murder’ by Alfred Hitchcock, the crime thriller movie stars Michael Douglas as Steven Taylor, a millionaire industrialist who finds out about his wife’s extramarital affair with an artist named David.

In a fit of rage and jealousy, Steven offers David a large sum of money to murder his wife while planning a detailed scheme to make it seem like a perfect murder. So, as you can see, there are several common themes between ‘A Perfect Murder’ and ‘My Husband’s Worst Mistake.’ All in all, despite having various true-to-life themes and elements, it doesn’t change the fact that the Lifetime movie is a work of fiction and has nothing to do with reality!

