Is Mothering Sunday Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed?

Eva Husson’s romantic film ‘Mothering Sunday’ revolves around Jane Fairchild, a maid who works for the Nivens. On a Mothering Sunday, Jane meets her wealthy lover Paul Sheringham, with whom she has been having an illicit affair. The period film progresses through the consequences of Jane’s secret relationship with Paul, which affects the course of Jane’s life beyond her expectations. Since the British film portrays a moving tale in the backdrop of the post-World War I period, enhanced with scenic sites, one must be wondering about the real-life origins of narrative and the filming locations. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the same!

Is Mothering Sunday Based on a True Story?

No, ‘Mothering Sunday’ is not based on a true story. Alice Birch’s screenplay is based on the eponymous novel written by renowned writer Graham Swift. Although the characters and their storylines are fictional, Swift’s novel explores the aftermaths of the First World War. Director Eva Husson uses the fictionality of the novel, especially the life of one of the protagonists Paul, to depict the severity of the Great War’s impact on the individuals who survived it.

“You’re looking at a young man [Paul] who is surrounded by almost his entire generation having been wiped out in the First World War, and I suppose the big theme for me was always survivor guilt and what the psychology of that was, and combining that with this British sense of stiff upper lip and repression of emotion,” Josh O’Connor said about the real-life foundation of his character Paul to Deadline.

The core of the film, the relationship between Jane and Paul, is also heavily influenced by the impact of the Great War. “Everyone was in grief mode for what just happened [with the War]. A lot of men had just disappeared; children and partners and future fathers. What a collective sense of loss and shock. So no wonder that when you find a connection like Paul finds with Jane, you lose yourself. Feeling safe is one of the most precious things in life. It’s naive to think that moment will translate to all of life, but it is essential and no one can take that away from her or from him,” Husson said to MPA.

Husson’s fictional film’s real-life connections don’t end with First World War. To depict the class system that prevailed in England in the 1920s, the director depended on the diaries of servants. The diary accounts also helped her to portray the struggles of Jane impeccably. “They [the diaries] were chilling — the absence of empathy of the [upper] classes. You had good employers and people who were very decent but you also had those who were absolutely atrocious. […] For someone like Jane, with her intelligence and the instinct to survive, the connection with Paul is meaningful enough to keep her going and nourishes her despite all the tragic things,” Husson added to MPA.

‘Mothering Sunday’ is a fictional tale that offers an intriguing and captivating look at one of the most tumultuous periods in England’s history. Swift’s novel and Husson’s cinematic interpretation of the same deliver a group of fictional characters and their engrossing lives which cannot be separated from reality.

Mothering Sunday Filming Locations

‘Mothering Sunday’ was filmed in its entirety in England, specifically in Henley-on-Thames, London, and a few other English sites. The principal photography of the film commenced on September 18, 2020, and concluded on November 10, 2020. Now, let’s dive into the filming locations in detail.

Henley-on-Thames, England

The filming of ‘Mothering Sunday’ chiefly took place in Henley-on-Thames, a town on the River Thames in Oxfordshire, 37 miles west of London. A house at St Mark’s Road was used as a major filming location. The scenes that feature the fictional town of Titherton were filmed in Hambleden, a village three miles northeast of Henley-on-Thames. The red-brick and stone houses in the region succeed in enhancing the visual appeal of the film. The churchyard and nearby grounds of St Mary’s Church feature in the period drama as well. Rotten Row Farm, an appealing region in the town, also hosted the production for filming.

London, England

London, the capital and largest city of England, is another principal location of the film. The city stands on the River Thames, offering enchanting views of the river along with an astounding cityscape. Recognized as one of the global cities of the world, London is a globally renowned entertainment production center. Over the years, the city has hosted the filming of productions like ‘London Has Fallen,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Atlanta,’ etc.

Other Locations in England

Hampton Estate, a 2250-acre estate located in Farnham, Surrey, hosted the filming of the movie. The estate comprises captivating parkland, scenic meadows, and enthralling woodlands, making it an ideal filming location. Wormsley, a private estate located in Stokenchurch, Buckinghamshire, is another fascinating site that features in the film. The estate consists of approximately 1,000 acres of open grassland and 1,500 acres of woodland. Bluebell Railway, based in Sussex, also hosted the production for lensing. Filming of the movie also seemingly took place around Cliveden House in Maidenhead, Berkshire.

