Where Was Atlanta Filmed?

Created by Donald Glover (‘Community‘), ‘Atlanta’ is a comedy-drama series that is rooted in the rap music scene of the titular town in Georgia. It revolves around Earnest “Earn” Marks (Glover), a down on luck college dropout single father, who finds a prospect to improve his lifestyle after his cousin, Alfred Miles’ career takes off.

The series follows, Earn, Alfred, and their friend Darius as they navigate fame, racism, wealth, cultural disparity from the hoods to the lavish parts of Atlanta. With the titular city having a large influence on the narrative, it is natural for viewers to wonder where the series was filmed. So, here’s everything you need to know about the filming locations of ‘Atlanta.’

Atlanta Filming Locations

‘Atlanta’ was primarily filmed on location in the city of Atlanta, Georgia, although the third season was almost exclusively filmed in Europe. Since Atlanta’s culture and rap scene play a pivotal role in the narrative, it is understandable that the show’s makers opted to use the city as a backdrop. But the third season became the first and only one to film outside Atlanta.

The filming for the first season seemingly took place from late 2015 to mid-2016, while the second season was possibly shot from mid-2017 to early 2018. Principal photography on the third season began in April 2021 and was wrapped up by August 2021. The fourth and final season was filmed sometime between August 2021 to February 2022. The exact filming locations that appear in the show are detailed below!

Metro Atlanta, Georgia

Most episodes of ‘Atlanta’ are extensively filmed in Atlanta, the capital city of Georgia. The city is known for its rich multicultural and diverse background. It is also a major hub for music, film, and television production, making it an ideal filming location for the series. Various real-life locations from around the city appear in the show, such as Zesto Drive-In (later known as Zesto – Little Five Points, which is now permanently closed) and Cameli’s Pizza at 377 Moreland Avenue.

Some scenes were filmed at Cobb Civic Center located inside Larry Bell Recreational Center at 548 South Marietta Parkway, Marietta in Cobb County. It is a part of the Atlanta Metropolitan Region. In addition, filming of the show took place in the towns of Duluth in Gwinnett County and Roswell in Fulton County. Other popular shows such as ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Ozark,’ and ‘Cobra Kai‘ have also been filmed in and around Atlanta.

London, United Kingdom

Filming of the show’s third season took place on location in London. The city is the capital of the United Kingdom and is known for its urban architecture and cultural heritage. However, the show’s cast reportedly faced an incident of racial abuse while filming in the city. Movies such as ‘The Dark Knight,’ ‘Eternals,’ and ‘No Time to Die‘ were shot in London.

Paris, France

The cast and crew of the series visited the Parisian capital of France to film some sequences for the third edition. Paris is known as the premier tourism destination in the world, and local attractions include the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe, the Palais Garnier, and the Louvre Museum. Hit films such as ‘Inception,’ ‘Red Notice,’ and ‘Inglourious Basterds’ were filmed in the city as well.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Some portions of the show’s third installment were shot in Amsterdam. The cast and crew of the series shot scenes at Paradiso, a popular music venue situated at Weteringschans 6-8 in Amsterdam. A few sequences were shot outside Pane E Olio Toscaanse Delicatessen, a restaurant on Oude Leliestraat 6 near the the Royal Palace of Amsterdam.

Amsterdam is the capital of the Netherlands and is known for its vibrant nightlife. It is also a major industrial, commercial, and economic hub of the country. It prominently features in shows such as ‘Sense8‘ and ‘Killing Eve.’

