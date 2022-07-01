Is Mr. Malcolm’s List Based on a True Story or a Book?

Directed by Emma Holly Jones, ‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’ is a British romantic movie set in the 19th Century England about Selina Dalton (Freida Pinto). She is invited to London by her friend Julia Thistlewaite (Zawe Ashton), who then reveals her plans to pay back Mr. Jeremiah Malcolm (Sope Dirisu) for insulting her. Apparently, Julia’s suit for Mr. Malcolm’s hand was rejected because she did not meet the requirements in the gentleman’s list for a potential bride.

Julia wants to present Selina to Mr. Malcolm as the perfect choice and then humiliate him by having Selina state that he does not meet the required qualities. However, as the plan moves forward, Selina and Mr. Malcolm fall for each other with the scepter of Selina’s initial deception hanging over their love life. The film’s storyline and characters have many wondering about its origins. Is the movie based on a true story, or is it an adaptation of a beloved work of writing? Well, let’s explore the possibilities together.

Is Mr. Malcolm’s List a True Story?

No, ‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’ is not based on a true story. Instead, the movie is an adaptation of Suzanne Allain’s eponymous novel. The author self-published the book in 2009 and then adapted the novel into a script. The script resurfaced in 2015 when The Black List did their annual readings of the highly rated submissions. Thanks to the podcast reading, the story came to the notice of Emma Holly Jones, who acquired the rights to the script and brought producers Laura Rister and Laura Lewis on board.

Before going forward with a full-length feature film adaptation, the filmmakers decided to make a short as a teaser for the possible full-scale project. In October 2018, the short was lensed with Sope Dirisu, Freida Pinto, and several other well-known names. The short was released online in February of 2019 and received an overwhelming success. Thanks to the positive reception of the teasing short, the filmmakers were able to proceed ahead with the full-feature film. It also led to Allain’s original book being officially published by the Berkley Press in 2020.

The film marks the directorial debut of Emma Holly Jones, who was fascinated by Allain’s script since it combines the classic elements of typical 90s romcoms with period settings. Jones has always been a fan of period dramas and adores the escapism and fantastical qualities of the genre. During the filmmaking process, Jones delved deep into the history and lifestyle aspects of the 1800s in order to create the perfect atmosphere for the film.

It should be noted that Jones was not aiming for a particular year or historical accuracy. Instead, she wanted to create a world fit for the story that she was working on. In an interview with The Pemberly Podcast, Jones mentions that her major inspiration for world creation came from Disney movies. She wanted to create the magic palpable in the company’s productions for her film. Another major factor that the director could not be happier about was Allain’s cooperativeness during the filmmaking process. Jones appreciated that the writer was willing to let Jones and her team recreate the world she had conceived.

As an adaptation of Suzanne Allain’s book and script, ‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’ presents a feel-good romantic story with several fan-favorite tropes sprinkled within. Mr. Malcolm’s list showcases him to be similar to several male leads in period dramas, a man who does not view a woman as a worthy companion. The reluctant start of the romance between Selina and Mr. Malcolm and the subsequent development of feelings is a journey that presents a unique spin on the established elements in the genre.

