Is Netflix’s Christmas With You Based on a True Story?

The film ‘Christmas with You’, which is directed by Gabriela Tagliavini, centers on a thriving but exhausted pop artist Angelina (Aimee Garcia). She stumbles across a video from a young fan on social media who is singing her rendition of Angelina’s famous song. The fan expresses her dream to meet the celebrity during the holidays. Consequently, Angelina connects with this specific admirer and decides to visit to stir things up. The romantic comedy stars Aimee Garcia, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Deja Monique Cruz in lead roles.

The movie tugs at the heartstrings of every young fan who once fell in love with a music sensation. The story compiles the experiences of a fan and a pop star simultaneously. ‘Christmas With You’ weaves a lovely romantic tale between unusual partners that prospers in the festival’s spirit. Although a story like this is not a common occurrence in real life, let’s find out if the movie is based on a true story or not.

Is Christmas With You a True Story?

No, ‘Christmas With You’ is not based on a true story. It is a work of fiction. Paco Farias and Jennifer C. Stetson wrote the screenplay. Both are making their feature film debuts, and producer German Michael Torres’ story served as the basis for the script. Torres has gained significant training and experience under famous producers and worked on movies like ‘Little Women‘, ‘Ed Wood’, and ‘James and The Giant Peach’. He even dedicated this movie to her mother Angelina Chavez Torres, who died in 2020.

The movie respects and values diversity, which acted as one of the greatest selling points for Aimee Garcia to come on board. Garcia, a Latina actress of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent, discussed how the holiday romance narrative incorporates diversity on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “It has all the things you love about Christmas, like heart and humor and romance, but because it is told from a Latino perspective it has tequila and tamales and a little bit of Spanish. We had a Latina director, Gabby Tagliavini, and we have a Latino producer, Herman Torres, and we have Latino writers,” she said.

After directing and co-writing the Spanish movie ‘Despite Everything’, director Gabriela hailed this project for Netflix. ‘Christmas With You’ weaves in sentiments of family heritage and conflicts as well, making it a must-watch for the whole family. Furthermore, the movie exudes the holiday spirit entwined with the charm and jubilation of music. Angelina embarks on a journey to visit her fan Cristina who lives with her father Miguel. More than surprising her fan, Angelina believes this would be the perfect break for her to clear her head and write a pure holiday song as her record label demands it.

Cristina’s dad Miguel is a music teacher and writes songs for pleasure. The two protagonists Miguel and Angelina bond over their shared love for music and eventually write a song about love and holidays that become famous. But, the movie is more than just a holiday love story. The writers added subplots to explore other aspects like creative burnout and how it adversely affects a person whose livelihood depends on the same. The pop star Angelina fears fading away and becoming obscure if she doesn’t come up with a new hit song. This is a testament to the impermanence of people and their popularity in the modern day and age where people have the shortest attention span. ‘Christmas With You’ also reflects the pressure singers and other creative people feel to always be relevant and in the limelight.

With her visit to a captivating little town, Angelina doesn’t become the next Mariah Carey, but she sure taps into the jolly spirit of Christmas and gets to work on a new song that will save her career. In conclusion, the rom-com sure is a work of fiction, but the energetic soul and spirit of the movie are very much real, feeling like a warm hug for all viewers and reeling them into the bustling holiday vibe.

Read More: Where Was Netflix’s Christmas With You Filmed?