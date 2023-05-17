Is Netflix’s Fanfic Based on a True Story?

Netflix’s ‘Fanfic’ is a Polish LGBTQ+ coming-of-age drama film directed by Marta Karwowska. Originally titled ‘Fanfik,’ the film stars Alin Szewczyk, Jan Cieciara, and Wiktoria Kruszczynska, among several others. It follows the story of Toseik (born as Tosia), a moody teen who traverses through high school and writes fanfictions on the internet to escape from his reality. Soon, Toseik starts to experiment with gender identity and presentation and makes new discoveries that change his life for the better.

‘Fanfic’ paints a realistic picture of Toseik’s journey as a transgender boy and explores LGBTQ+ themes alongside themes of society, discrimination, and teenagehood. In doing so, it presents an authentic portrayal of Gen-Z and their relationship with gender and sexuality. As such, many people might wonder about this story’s roots in reality. Here is everything you need to know about the origin of ‘Fanfic’ and its social relevance.

Is Fanfic a True Story?

No, ‘Fanfic’ is not based on a true story. Instead, it is based on a 2016 Polish novel of the same name by Natalia Osińska, illustrated by Olga Budzan. Osińska is primarily known for depicting the lives of LGBTQ+ youth in Poland through her work. Her debut book, ‘Fanfik,’ revolves around a young teen named Tosia, who likes to read fanfiction about franchises like ‘Avengers‘ and ‘Wicked.’ As the story progresses, Tosia starts to question her gender and eventually transitions into Toseik.

The film ‘Fanfic’ features the same protagonist and brings Tosiek’s gender-transitioning journey to the screen. By employing a transgender central character, ‘Fanfic’ brings attention to an underrepresented community and strives to provide a relatable story about a teenager’s experience with gender dysmorphia.

The story takes place in modern-day Poland and depicts the social reality of the LGBTQ+ community in Poland’s political and social climate. Throughout the film, queer characters like Toseik and Leon face transphobia and homophobia from their peers. Leon even encounters violent homophobia at one point in his life, and the traumatic experience leaves long-lasting effects on his character.

As of now, although LGBTQ+ rights are progressing in Poland, they’re still a ways to go. According to Human Rights Watch’s 2023 World Report, several self-declared “LGBT Ideology Free” regions/municipalities exist within Poland. These regions play a significant role in promoting social resistance and hate towards the LGBTQ+ community. Similarly, out of 49 EU countries, ILGA-Europe ranked Poland 42nd in its Rainbow Map, an Annual Review of LGBT Rights in Europe.

As such, given Poland’s socio-political environment, many LGBTQ+ Polish teenagers will find relatability and representation in ‘Fanfic’ that reflects their own lives and struggles. Likewise, people from non-polish members of the LGBTQ+ community will also find their own selves and experiences portrayed by the narrative.

However, at the same time, the film also depicts themes of teenagehood in such a mundane and grounded way that any teenager, regardless of gender and sexual identity, would be able to relate to Toseik and his friends’ stories. The film’s narrative delves into topics such as cyberbullying, parental pressure, and escapism. Through Toseik’s fanfiction writing and therapy sessions, the film talks about a borderline maladaptive daydreaming disorder that many young people will find relatable.

Although ‘Fanfic’ is not based on a true story, it still explores real experiences and aims to carve out a safe space for young trans and genderqueer people. It’s a coming-of-age story that focuses on self-discovery and the importance of finding a community. As such, it creates a story that is deeply rooted in reality without being based on any one incident. Screenwriters Grzegorz Jaroszuk and Marta Karwowska fabricated the narratives and storylines explored within the film. To do the same, they took inspiration for much of the setting, characters, and plot from Natalia Osińska’s debut fictional novel, ‘Fanfik.’

