Is Netflix’s Smiley Based on a True Story?

Netflix’s Smiley is a Spanish romantic comedy series that follows Àlex and Bruno as they try to find true love. When the former gets ghosted by one of his partners, he dials the wrong number and starts yelling at a stranger. The man on the other end is Bruno, a hopeless romantic looking for something serious in life. The misplaced call sparks a connection between Àlex and Bruno, but they realize how incompatible they are when they meet. The encounter sets them on a path of meeting people, forming bonds, and discovering what they want.

Created by Guillem Clua, the series is about relationships, friendships, and bonds that people in the LGBTQ community share. The story also portrays how people who are not part of the community perceive these bonds and how they react to them. The characters and the scenarios are quite relatable and seem authentic. The way several relationships evolve through the eight episodes is organic and makes us wonder if the story is rooted in reality. Well, allow us to appease your curiosity.

Is Smiley a True Story?

No, ‘Smiley’ is not based on a true story. The series is based on the eponymous play by Guillem Clua, the showrunner and writer for the Netflix adaptation. While discussing how the play transformed into a series with eCartelera, Guillem said that the play is on a much smaller scale that stars only two characters, Bruno and Àlex. When transforming the skit into a series, the two characters became the core, and other stories revolved around it. Guillem also explained how the show isn’t targeted only at the LGBTQ community. The creator wanted to make the narrative and its characters universally appealing.

The show is indeed engaging for every person irrespective of their sexual orientation or what gender they identify with. Every episode is written such that it normalizes the interpersonal relationships within and outside the community. Thus people do not create a distinction between a gay couple and a lesbian couple. At the same time, the writer also showcases the diversity and touches on the struggles people from the community face in their lives.

Another interesting aspect of the series is the various easter eggs of movies in the romance, rom-com, and screwball comedy genres. The characters mention films such as ‘Titanic,’ ‘Bringing Up Baby,’ ‘Notting Hill,’ and others. Guillem intentionally peppered the scenes with these references to pay an ode to the all-time classics. However, he also tries to break the stereotypes of typical boy-meets-girl romantic comedy.

In the series, the references to other movies symbolize how the relationship between Àlex and Bruno evolves. In several ways, their decisions, predicaments, and actions mirror the characters of the movies they talk about. But there are also times when they are more realistic in perceiving love, affection, and acceptance. Thus, Guillem finds the right balance between paying homage to old movies and creating something contemporary. To reiterate, the series is a fictional tale based on the play written by Guillem Clua, who portrays modern LGBTQ relationships while subtly adding tropes of classic romantic comedies.

