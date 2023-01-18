Is Night Court Reboot on Netflix, Peacock, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

A revival of the classic eponymous show, ‘Night Court’ is a courtroom-based sitcom that revolves around Judge Abby Stone who fills in for her late father’s position as judge of the Manhattan arraignment court. Created by Reinhold Weege, the comedy series features some hilarious onscreen performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Melissa Rauch, India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar, and Lacretta. If you were a fan of the original series, you are likely to be interested in learning more about this reboot, including where you can watch it. In that case, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details!

What is Night Court Reboot About?

Serving as the sequel to the original ‘Night Court,’ the revived sitcom follows Judge Abby Stone, the daughter of the late Harold T. Stone. Following in the footsteps of her father, she takes up the role of the judge on the night shift at the Manhattan Criminal Court. She tries to handle some ridiculous cases while also keeping her crew in check. Do you wish to watch the show and take a trip down memory lane by finding out connections with the parent show? For that, you will have to catch the sitcom yourself, and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Night Court Reboot on Netflix?

No, Netflix doesn’t house ‘Night Court’ on its expansive platform. However, the streaming giant gives you access to similar shows about lawyers that you may want to enjoy, including ‘The Lincoln Lawyer‘ and ‘Hyena.’

Is Night Court Reboot on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will need to look for ‘Night Court’ on other platforms as it is not a part of the streamer’s extensive collection of movies and TV shows. But Hulu more than makes up for it by housing other alternatives, such as ‘Boston Legal‘ and ‘For The People.’

Is Night Court Reboot on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers might be a bit disappointed to know that ‘Night Court’ is not available for streaming on the platform. Alternatively, you have the option of turning to similar legal shows on the streaming giant. We recommend you watch ‘The Practice‘ and ‘Ally McBeal.’

Is Night Court Reboot on HBO Max?

No, ‘Night Court’ is not included in HBO Max’s massive library of content. However, subscribers may tune into other alternatives that the streamer houses, such as ‘All Rise.’

Is Night Court Reboot on Peacock?

We bring good news for Peacock subscribers! ‘Night Court’ is exclusively available for streaming on Peacock. You can catch all the episodes of the sitcom by heading over here!

Where to Watch Night Court Reboot Online?

Apart from Peacock, there is currently no other way for you to watch ‘Night Court’ online, be it by streaming or purchasing. Thus, we suggest you subscribe to the platform and catch all the episodes.

How to Stream Night Court Reboot For Free?

Unfortunately, Peacock doesn’t offer a free trial to any of its users and since ‘Night Court’ is unavailable on any other digital platforms, you don’t have the option to stream the courtroom-based comedy series for free, as of writing. All you can do is hope that it is made available on any of the online platforms offering a free trial to its new subscribers. Having said that, we urge our readers to show support for the cinematic arts by paying for the content they wish to consume instead of using illegal methods to do the same.

